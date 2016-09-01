Edition:
Ancient healing practice of cupping

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Hijama or cupping therapy, an ancient treatment that uses glass cups and suction to help circulate blood and relieve muscle tension, was put into the spotlight during the Olympics after prominent athletes like U.S swimmer Michael Phelps hit the pool in Rio with circular red marks on his back. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
