Ancient healing practice of cupping
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a scalpel on a patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr...more
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed holds a burning flame which will be used to create vacuum on glass cups used for Hijama, or cupping therapy, inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Cups used during Hijama cupping therapy are seen on a table inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Liquid and congealed blood is seen inside cups during a Hijama cupping therapy session by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah...more
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood from a patient, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A cup used during Hijama cupping therapy is seen on a patient inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed undergoes Hijama cupping therapy by Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bodybuilder undergoes Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A bodybuilder is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed removes a cup from a patient as congealed blood is seen on the patient's back during a blood cupping session, or Hijama cupping therapy, inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the...more
Practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed uses a leech, which sucks blood in the mouth, with another form of cupping therapy inside a treatment room at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilders undergo Hijama, or cupping therapy, by practitioner Al Sheikh Mohamed El-Sayed inside a gym in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Bodybuilder Abdelrahman Ahmed is seen with circular red marks on his back after undergoing Hijama cupping therapy at a medical center in Shubra El-Kheima on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
