And the Oscar nominees are...
The nominees for Best Picture for the 86th Academy Awards include American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, 12 Years a Slave, and The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Picture for the 86th Academy Awards include American Hustle, Captain Phillips, Dallas Buyers Club, Gravity, Her, Nebraska, Philomena, 12 Years a Slave, and The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Th nominees for Best Actor include Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street, Chiwetel Ejiofor for 12 Years a Slave, Christian Bale for American Hustle and Bruce Dern for Nebraska. REUTERS/Files more
Th nominees for Best Actor include Matthew McConaughey for Dallas Buyers Club, Leonardo DiCaprio for The Wolf of Wall Street, Chiwetel Ejiofor for 12 Years a Slave, Christian Bale for American Hustle and Bruce Dern for Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Actress include Sandra Bullock in Gravity, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Amy Adams in American Hustle, Judi Dench in Philomena and Meryl Streep in August: Osage County. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Actress include Sandra Bullock in Gravity, Cate Blanchett in Blue Jasmine, Amy Adams in American Hustle, Judi Dench in Philomena and Meryl Streep in August: Osage County. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Barkhad Abdi in Captain Phillips, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, Bradley Cooper in American Hustle, Michael Fassbender in 12 Years a Slave and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Files more
The nominees for Best Supporting Actor include Barkhad Abdi in Captain Phillips, Jared Leto in Dallas Buyers Club, Bradley Cooper in American Hustle, Michael Fassbender in 12 Years a Slave and Jonah Hill in The Wolf of Wall Street. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress include Sally Hawkins in Blue Jasmine, Lupita Nyong'o in 12 Years a Slave, Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Julia Roberts in August: Osage County and June Squibb in Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Supporting Actress include Sally Hawkins in Blue Jasmine, Lupita Nyong'o in 12 Years a Slave, Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle, Julia Roberts in August: Osage County and June Squibb in Nebraska. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Director include Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, Alexander Payne for Nebraska, David O. Russell for American Hustle, Martin Scorsese for The Wolf of Wall Street and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Director include Steve McQueen for 12 Years a Slave, Alexander Payne for Nebraska, David O. Russell for American Hustle, Martin Scorsese for The Wolf of Wall Street and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity. REUTERS/Files
The nominees for Best Animated Feature include The Croods, Despicable Me 2, Ernest and Celestine, Frozen and The Wind Rises. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Animated Feature include The Croods, Despicable Me 2, Ernest and Celestine, Frozen and The Wind Rises. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Foreign Language include The Broken Circle Breakdown from Belgium, The Great Beauty from Italy, The Hunt from Denmark, The Missing Picture from Cambodia and Omar from Palestine. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Foreign Language include The Broken Circle Breakdown from Belgium, The Great Beauty from Italy, The Hunt from Denmark, The Missing Picture from Cambodia and Omar from Palestine. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Documentary Feature include The Act of Killing, Cutie and the Boxer, Dirty Wars, The Square and 20 Feet From Stardom. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Best Documentary Feature include The Act of Killing, Cutie and the Boxer, Dirty Wars, The Square and 20 Feet From Stardom. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Original Screenplay include American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Dallas Buyers Club, Her, and Nebraska. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
The nominees for Original Screenplay include American Hustle, Blue Jasmine, Dallas Buyers Club, Her, and Nebraska. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Next Slideshows
Violence in Central African Republic
Waves of massacres and reprisals by Muslim and Christian militias have killed hundreds and uprooted nearly a million residents of the Central African Republic.
Five years since Miracle on the Hudson
Five years have passed since US Airways flight 1549 splash landed on the Hudson.
Inside Crackland
Inside the Brazilian neighborhoods known to locals as Cracolandia, or Crackland.
Buried in ash
More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated around Indonesia's Mount Sinabung.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.