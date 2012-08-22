Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 22, 2012 | 9:05am EDT

Anders Breivik's prison

<p>A police vehicle (L) believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, oustide Oslo August 22, 2012. As the trial of Breivik comes to an end, Norway is just starting to shape its future as a nation no longer isolated by its great wealth from a troubled outside world. Survivors of Breivik's massacre are waiting for Friday when an Oslo court passes judgment on the anti-Muslim gunman, hoping to return to something like the lives they led before he slaughtered 77 people last year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A police vehicle (L) believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, oustide Oslo August 22, 2012. As the trial of Breivik comes to an end, Norway is just starting to shape its future as a nation no longer...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A police vehicle (L) believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, oustide Oslo August 22, 2012. As the trial of Breivik comes to an end, Norway is just starting to shape its future as a nation no longer isolated by its great wealth from a troubled outside world. Survivors of Breivik's massacre are waiting for Friday when an Oslo court passes judgment on the anti-Muslim gunman, hoping to return to something like the lives they led before he slaughtered 77 people last year. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
1 / 8
<p>A police vehicle believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A police vehicle believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A police vehicle believed to be carrying Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik arrives at Ila prison, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
2 / 8
<p>One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. The verdict in Breivik's trial is to be announced on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix</p>

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. The verdict in Breivik's trial is to be announced on August 24, 2012. ...more

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. The verdict in Breivik's trial is to be announced on August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

Close
3 / 8
<p>One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix</p>

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

Close
4 / 8
<p>One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix</p>

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

One of the cells inside Ila Prison located just outside Oslo is shown in this undated handout picture. Mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained at the prison. REUTERS/Ila Prison/Glefs AS/NTB Scanpix

Close
5 / 8
<p>An armed policeman walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

An armed policeman walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

An armed policeman walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
6 / 8
<p>A general view shows Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A general view shows Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A general view shows Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
7 / 8
<p>A security man walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A security man walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Wednesday, August 22, 2012

A security man walks outside Ila prison, where Norwegian mass killer Anders Behring Breivik is being detained, outside Oslo August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Obama and teleprompters

Obama and teleprompters

Next Slideshows

Obama and teleprompters

Obama and teleprompters

President Obama using teleprompters.

Aug 21 2012
Longest lived women: Hong Kong

Longest lived women: Hong Kong

Hong Kong women are now the longest-lived women in the world, overtaking a record formerly held by Japan.

Aug 21 2012
Ethiopian rock churches

Ethiopian rock churches

An ancient Ethiopian site is home to 11 churches carved out of the ground and rock.

Aug 21 2012
The art of Damien Hirst

The art of Damien Hirst

A look at the unusual and controversial art of Damien Hirst.

Aug 21 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast