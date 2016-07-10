Anger after police killing of Alton Sterling
People pray outside the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A demonstrator protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Alton Sterling near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed, with the group Stop the Killing Inc., demands the resignation of Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden during a news conference at the Triple S convenience store where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge....more
Lakeith Howard demonstrates outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was shot dead by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A picture of Alton Sterling and his family is seen at a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sandra Sterling, reacts during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A woman chants out of the window of a bus as a group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A group of protesters demonstrate near a prayer vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Sandra Sterling is comforted during community vigil in memory of her nephew, Alton Sterling, at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Community members attend a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling at the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 6, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Members of the congregation pray during a vigil in memory of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A boy sits next to a makeshift memorial outside the Triple S Food Mart where Alton Sterling was fatally shot by police in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A painted mural of Alton Sterling is seen next to the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A man burns out his tire on a motorcycle as protesters demonstrate outside the Triple S convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
