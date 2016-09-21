Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. Crowds of protesters briefly blocked an...more

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. Crowds of protesters briefly blocked an interstate highway, set fires, scuffled with police and briefly tried to break into a Walmart store after a black police officer shot Keith Lamont Scott, 43, who police say had a gun when he approached them in a parking lot. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Close