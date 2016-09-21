Edition:
Wed Sep 21, 2016

Anger over North Carolina police shooting

Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina, September 20, 2016. Crowds of protesters briefly blocked an interstate highway, set fires, scuffled with police and briefly tried to break into a Walmart store after a black police officer shot Keith Lamont Scott, 43, who police say had a gun when he approached them in a parking lot. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. The city's mayor, Jennifer Roberts, promised a swift investigation into the actions of officer Brentley Vinson, who joined the police department in 2014. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. "The community deserves answers and (a) full investigation will ensue," she said on Twitter, adding in a subsequent post, "I want answers too." About a dozen police officers and several protesters suffered non-life threatening injuries in the melee. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Protestors demonstrate in front of police officers wearing riot gear after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Police officers wearing riot gear block a road during protests after police fatally shot Keith Lamont Scott in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Charlotte, North Carolina. REUTERS/Adam Rhew/Charlotte Magazine

Reuters / Wednesday, September 21, 2016
