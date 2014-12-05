Anger over NYPD chokehold case
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
The Lower Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, is seen in the background as protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, enter Brooklyn off the Brooklyn Bridge in New York December 4, 2014.
A female protester, demanding justice for Eric Garner, holds a placard in Brooklyn, New York December 4, 2014.
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014.
Demonstrators block a street in Lower Manhattan while they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014.
Police prevent protesters from entering Interstate 93 during demonstrations against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
Demonstrators stage a 'die-in' at an intersection during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
Police arrest a woman near Times Square during a protest over a grand jury decision in the choking case of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York...more
Protesters march in Manhattan as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Protesters march next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.
Protesters demonstrate in Lower Manhattan in New York City, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.
Demonstrators in Times Square protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
A protester confronts a line of police officers on scooters in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Protesters demonstrate in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
A girl holds a sign as protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, disrupt traffic while raising their hands during a "sit-in" at an intersection in Times Square, Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on December 3, 2014.
Esaw Garner, widow of Eric Garner, cries as activist Reverend Al Sharpton (unseen) speaks at a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York December 3, 2014.
David Scott, of Oakland, kneels with his hands raised during a demonstration in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.
A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died in Staten Island, New York December 3, 2014.
Protesters march in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.
Protesters hold placards as they demand justice while marching past Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
People take part in a protest in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Benjamin Carr, stepfather of Eric Garner, leaves the Staten Island prosecutors office December 3, 2014.
Protesters kneel and call for an end to police violence in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
A demonstrator stands next to a makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest in July in Staten Island December 3, 2014.
A photo of Eric Garner is displayed at a makeshift memorial, where he died during an arrest in July, in Staten Island December 3, 2014.
Police officers drag away a protester to take him into custody during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment
Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.
Ferguson's plywood murals
Decorated plywood put up to protect businesses in Ferguson.
Christian slums of Islamabad
Life in the impoverished Christian slums of the Pakistan capital.
Street battle in Grozny
Gunfire and flames erupt after gunmen storm a media building in Chechnya.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.