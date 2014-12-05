Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 5, 2014 | 11:24am EST

Anger over NYPD chokehold case

A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A demonstrator protests recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, at Boston Common in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
Close
1 / 35
The Lower Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, is seen in the background as protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, enter Brooklyn off the Brooklyn Bridge in New York December 4, 2014.

The Lower Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, is seen in the background as protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, enter Brooklyn off the Brooklyn Bridge in New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
The Lower Manhattan skyline, including One World Trade Center, is seen in the background as protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, enter Brooklyn off the Brooklyn Bridge in New York December 4, 2014.
Close
2 / 35
A female protester, demanding justice for Eric Garner, holds a placard in Brooklyn, New York December 4, 2014.

A female protester, demanding justice for Eric Garner, holds a placard in Brooklyn, New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A female protester, demanding justice for Eric Garner, holds a placard in Brooklyn, New York December 4, 2014.
Close
3 / 35
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014.

A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
A New York Police Department helicopter points its lights toward protesters demanding justice for Eric Garner as they enter the Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan, New York December 4, 2014.
Close
4 / 35
Demonstrators block a street in Lower Manhattan while they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Demonstrators block a street in Lower Manhattan while they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Demonstrators block a street in Lower Manhattan while they protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
Close
5 / 35
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A protester holds a sign up to a bus window in Manhattan as thousands take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
6 / 35
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014.

Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Friday, December 05, 2014
Protesters, demanding justice for Eric Garner, hold placards while shouting slogans in Foley Square, New York December 4, 2014.
Close
7 / 35
Police prevent protesters from entering Interstate 93 during demonstrations against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

Police prevent protesters from entering Interstate 93 during demonstrations against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police prevent protesters from entering Interstate 93 during demonstrations against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
Close
8 / 35
Demonstrators stage a 'die-in' at an intersection during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

Demonstrators stage a 'die-in' at an intersection during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Demonstrators stage a 'die-in' at an intersection during a demonstration against recent grand jury decisions not to indict police officers in the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner, in Boston, Massachusetts December 4, 2014.
Close
9 / 35
Police arrest a woman near Times Square during a protest over a grand jury decision in the choking case of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Police arrest a woman near Times Square during a protest over a grand jury decision in the choking case of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Police arrest a woman near Times Square during a protest over a grand jury decision in the choking case of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
Close
10 / 35
A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, in Washington December 4, 2014.

A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York...more

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, in Washington December 4, 2014.
Close
11 / 35
Protesters march in Manhattan as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Protesters march in Manhattan as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters march in Manhattan as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of New York demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
12 / 35
Protesters march next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.

Protesters march next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters march next to One World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan in New York City as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.
Close
13 / 35
Protesters demonstrate in Lower Manhattan in New York City, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.

Protesters demonstrate in Lower Manhattan in New York City, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters demonstrate in Lower Manhattan in New York City, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, December 4, 2014.
Close
14 / 35
Demonstrators in Times Square protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Demonstrators in Times Square protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Demonstrators in Times Square protest a grand jury decision not to charge a New York policeman in the choking death of Eric Garner, in New York December 4, 2014.
Close
15 / 35
A protester confronts a line of police officers on scooters in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

A protester confronts a line of police officers on scooters in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A protester confronts a line of police officers on scooters in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
16 / 35
Protesters demonstrate in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Protesters demonstrate in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters demonstrate in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
17 / 35
A girl holds a sign as protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

A girl holds a sign as protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A girl holds a sign as protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
18 / 35
Protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters gather in Foley Square in lower Manhattan in New York City demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner December 4, 2014.
Close
19 / 35
Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, disrupt traffic while raising their hands during a "sit-in" at an intersection in Times Square, Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, disrupt traffic while raising their hands during a "sit-in" at an intersection in Times Square, Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, disrupt traffic while raising their hands during a "sit-in" at an intersection in Times Square, Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
20 / 35
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A woman, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, shouts at police officers from behind a barricade separating protesters from the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
21 / 35
A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
A NYPD policeman reacts next to people protesting against the Staten Island death of Eric Garner during an arrest in July, in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
22 / 35
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on December 3, 2014.

A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A police officer stands over activists, demanding justice for the death of Eric Garner, as they stage a 'die-in' during rush hour at Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan on December 3, 2014.
Close
23 / 35
Esaw Garner, widow of Eric Garner, cries as activist Reverend Al Sharpton (unseen) speaks at a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York December 3, 2014.

Esaw Garner, widow of Eric Garner, cries as activist Reverend Al Sharpton (unseen) speaks at a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Esaw Garner, widow of Eric Garner, cries as activist Reverend Al Sharpton (unseen) speaks at a news conference at the National Action Network in Harlem, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
24 / 35
David Scott, of Oakland, kneels with his hands raised during a demonstration in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.

David Scott, of Oakland, kneels with his hands raised during a demonstration in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
David Scott, of Oakland, kneels with his hands raised during a demonstration in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.
Close
25 / 35
A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died in Staten Island, New York December 3, 2014.

A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died in Staten Island, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A child reads posters at the makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died in Staten Island, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
26 / 35
Protesters march in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.

Protesters march in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Thursday, December 04, 2014
Protesters march in Oakland, California December 3, 2014.
Close
27 / 35
Protesters hold placards as they demand justice while marching past Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Protesters hold placards as they demand justice while marching past Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Protesters hold placards as they demand justice while marching past Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
28 / 35
A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A protester yells as he is detained during a demonstration against police violence and the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
Close
29 / 35
People take part in a protest in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

People take part in a protest in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
People take part in a protest in midtown Manhattan, New York December 3, 2014.
Close
30 / 35
Benjamin Carr, stepfather of Eric Garner, leaves the Staten Island prosecutors office December 3, 2014.

Benjamin Carr, stepfather of Eric Garner, leaves the Staten Island prosecutors office December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Benjamin Carr, stepfather of Eric Garner, leaves the Staten Island prosecutors office December 3, 2014.
Close
31 / 35
Protesters kneel and call for an end to police violence in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

Protesters kneel and call for an end to police violence in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Protesters kneel and call for an end to police violence in front of the Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. Courthouse in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
Close
32 / 35
A demonstrator stands next to a makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest in July in Staten Island December 3, 2014.

A demonstrator stands next to a makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest in July in Staten Island December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A demonstrator stands next to a makeshift memorial where Eric Garner died during an arrest in July in Staten Island December 3, 2014.
Close
33 / 35
A photo of Eric Garner is displayed at a makeshift memorial, where he died during an arrest in July, in Staten Island December 3, 2014.

A photo of Eric Garner is displayed at a makeshift memorial, where he died during an arrest in July, in Staten Island December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
A photo of Eric Garner is displayed at a makeshift memorial, where he died during an arrest in July, in Staten Island December 3, 2014.
Close
34 / 35
Police officers drag away a protester to take him into custody during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

Police officers drag away a protester to take him into custody during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
Police officers drag away a protester to take him into custody during a demonstration against the grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case, in St. Louis, Missouri December 3, 2014.
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Pictures of the Year: Entertainment

Our top entertainment pictures of 2014.

Dec 04 2014
Ferguson's plywood murals

Ferguson's plywood murals

Decorated plywood put up to protect businesses in Ferguson.

Dec 04 2014
Christian slums of Islamabad

Christian slums of Islamabad

Life in the impoverished Christian slums of the Pakistan capital.

Dec 04 2014
Street battle in Grozny

Street battle in Grozny

Gunfire and flames erupt after gunmen storm a media building in Chechnya.

Dec 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast