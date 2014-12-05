Anger over NYPD chokehold case

A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York...more

A protester (L) and a bystander driver confront each other after the driver exited his car to remove and rip up a protest poster placed on his windshield, during a protest following a Staten Island grand jury's decision not to indict a New York police officer in the chokehold death of Eric Garner, in Washington December 4, 2014.

