Animal ER

Zoo staff and a veterinary team prepare an eight-year-old lion named Samuni for a surgical procedure at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo, near Tel Aviv, Israel, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Veterinarians hold a Eurasian eagle-owl suffering from a bone fracture in its right wing during an x-ray scan at an animal hospital in Shenyang, China January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Veterinarians prepare the Budapest Zoo's oldest gorilla, Liesel, for an operation in Budapest January 15, 2009. REUTERS/Pool

Alternative medicine specialist Mor Mosinzon (L) treats Pedang, a 14-year-old male Sumatran tiger suffering from a chronic ear infection, with acupuncture at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Zoo staff stand beside Mango, a 19-year-old Syrian brown bear, during preparations before his surgery at the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, Indonesia June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Amelia William

A Cheetah cub is examined by veterinary staff during a health check in its enclosure at Chester Zoo in northern England July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Fafa, a lioness that is nearly 18-year-old, lies on a CT scan machine at the veterinary clinic in Brazil August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Petra the koala receives her medication after an operation at Sydney Wildlife World in Australia March 5, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia in Mallorca, Spain March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Veterinarians clean the teeth of Tango, an eleven-year-old male jaguar, as it undergoes a full medical examination at the Buenos Aires Zoo in Argentina October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

An attendant carries a monkey after its sterilization at a monkey rescue centre in the Shimla, India November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A veterinarian measures the offspring of female panda Lin Hui at the Chiang Mai Zoo in the Thailand June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku

Biologist Vilma Castillo applies medicine to a freshwater turtle in a clinic for turtles in Tortufauna in La Garita de ALajuela, Costa Rica May 27, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Male lion Tyson receives dental treatment at a veterinary clinic in Medellin, Colombia September 15, 2011. REUTERS/Albeiro Lopera

A baby kangaroo named Tijana peers from the incubator in its enclosure in the Belgrade zoo in Serbia April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Ivan Milutinovic

An 11-year-old white-headed vulture is sedated as it undergoes surgery to cure bumblefoot at the Jurong Bird Park in Singapore October 21, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thai veterinarians perform a health check-up and take blood for a DNA test from a smuggled orangutan, Ratchaburi, Thailand May 30, 2006. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Fender, a 20-year-old marine Loggerhead turtle is seen during a CT scan at the Israeli Veterinary in Beit Dagan, Israel April 25, 2006. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen

Herc, a male black-footed ferret is still sedated after getting blood and semen drawn for testing at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center in Wellington, Colorado April 11, 2007. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Chinese veterinarians and workers prepare an injured panda for a CT scan at the Fourth Military Medical University in Xi'an, China April 6, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto

