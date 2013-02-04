Animal friends
A dog rests on a buffalo near Ravi River in Lahore, Febuary 4, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A female monkey fondly cuddles a puppy at a shop in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, May 9, 2002. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
Keow Wan, a four-month-old Sun Conure parrot, perches on Yim, a dog whose name means smile in Thai, as their owners take part in a pray for peace ceremony at Royal Plaza in Bangkok October 22, 2008. The owners dressed up the dog and the parrot and...more
Rabbits play with tiger cubs at a theme park in Sanya, in south China's Hainan province November 6, 2006. The artificially bred tiger cubs get along well with rabbits, which generates tremendous interest among visitors, China Daily reported. ...more
Auan, a seven-year-old female cat, shares a meal with Jeena, a three-year-old male mouse at a farmer's house in the central province of Phichit, 450 km (281 miles) north of Bangkok on August 7, 2002. The animals owners say Auan found Jeena three...more
Lioness "Soonee" and South Korean traditional breed Jindo dog 'Tangchil' play together at a zoo in Chinhae, about 410 km (255 miles) southeast of Seoul March 20, 2006. The 10-year-old Soonee who was raised by zoo keepers and the 5-year-old male dog...more
A monkey helps a parrot get rid of lice at a wild animal park in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong province, in this picture taken on April 23, 2005. The character on the monkey's hat reads "Buddha". REUTERS/China Newsphoto
A dog feeds two tiger cubs in a zoo in Hefei, east China's Anhui province in this picture taken on May 2, 2005. REUTERS/China Newsphoto
Sai Mai, a 26-month-old female tiger, plays with baby pigs at a zoo in Chonburi province, 80 km (50 miles) east of Bangkok on May 7, 2003. The Royal Bengali tigress was born in captivity and breast-fed by a female pig for four months after her birth....more
Greg Pike's dog Booger, his cat Kitty and his white mice, all named Mousie, wait outside a restaurant in Bisbee, Arizona, December 24, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Topping
A Bengal tiger and cougar cubs sit with a german shepherd at a veterinarian's house in Sydney April 2, 2001. REUTERS/David Gray
A two-month-old lion dozes on the back of a jaguar cub of the same age at Puerto Vallarta's zoo in the western Mexican state of Jalisco May 8, 2007. The cats were all born at the zoo recently. REUTERS/Oliver Ellrodt
Nimra, a one-year-old cat, plays with chicks in Amman May 13, 2007. Nimra has been taking care of seven chicks after their mother's death a month ago. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji
Palma the dog plays with a four-month-old Amur tiger cub (L) and a two-month-old Sumatran tiger cub in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. The dog, which has a puppy of its own, nursed the tiger...more
A mouse rides on the back of a frog in floodwaters in the northern Indian city Lucknow June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar
A black swan feeds carps at a wildlife park in Shenzhen, in south China's Guangdong province, April 7, 2007. REUTERS/China Daily
A monkey sleeps next to a dog at Lacor camp for internally displaced persons in northern Uganda June 8, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
A lion cub caresses a domestic cat as another lion rests in a private house in Kharkov, about 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. The three-month-old lions live in the house of Tatyana Efremova who also keeps a number of other...more
BoonLua, a long-tailed macaque, lives with Toby, a rabbit, in Ayutthaya province about 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok September 6, 2008. BoonLua, the six-year-old wild monkey, lost both its legs and one arm during an attack by dogs three years...more
Morphy, a 45-day-old dog, and Cathey, a 30-day-old cat, play at a veterinary hospital as they wait to be vaccinated in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Mohammad Al-Hamoury holds a kitten and a puppy (R) at his house in Amman February 26, 2009. Al-Hamoury's cat Smaigel is parenting four puppies whose mother died in a car accident. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A baby rhesus macaque (Macaca mulatta) touches the face of a tiger cub as they play together at a zoo in Hefei, Anhui province, China August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Changmao, the ram and Chunzi, the doe stand together during a cross-species wedding ceremony at Yunnan Wild Animal Park on Valentine's Day in Kunming, Yunnan province, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion
Brown bear (Ursus arctos) cub Medo plays with the Logar family dog in Podvrh village, central Slovenia June 1, 2011. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
Two lion cubs and a dog play in the courtyard of a domestic house in Kharkov some 450 km (279.4 miles) northeast of Kiev December 15, 2005. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A one year-old baby Hippotamus, Owen, gets close to his adopted 'mother', a giant male Aldabran tortoise at Haller Park on Kenya's coast of Mombasa, January 6, 2005. REUTERS/Stringer
A boxer rests as a Dachshund pup approaches it in Sagua La Grande, province of Santa Clara in central Cuba, July 18, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A Ring-tailed Lemur (Lemur catta) and a parrot (Gebirgslori) are seen in their enclosure at the Hagenbeck Zoo in Hamburg April 3, 2008. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
A four-month-old Amur tiger cub (top) plays with a dog in the municipal zoo 'Royev Ruchey' in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, September 2, 2005. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A monkey does a handstand on the head of a sheep during a performance at a temple fair held to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year in Beijing February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Christina Hu
One year-old white tiger Bombay plays with 4 year-old Dalmatian Jack at the Circus William in Berlin October 25, 2008. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
A two-day-old lion cub is seen near a dog at the Royev Ruchey zoo in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
