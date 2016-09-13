Animal mother and child
A five-month-old baby female Bornean orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) plays with her mother Sulli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, September 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A polar bear cub snuggles up against her mother Valeska, in their enclosure at Bremerhaven's (Bremen's) Zoo by the Sea, Germany March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carmen Jaspersen/Pool
Debbie, a 56-day-old dolphin baby is seen from underwater as she swims next to her mother Delphi at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A newborn rhinoceros stands next to its six-year-old mother Keren Peles at the Ramat Gan Safari Zoo near Tel Aviv, Israel August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Sanyu (L), a five-day old Rothschild's Giraffe calf, runs with another member of the herd in their enclosure at Chester Zoo, in Chester, Britain June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A guereza monkey (Colobus Guereza) holds a newborn baby at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Rotem, a sand cat, is pictured with her three cubs at the Safari in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 18, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Giant panda mom Mei Xiang (top) pins her cub Bao Bao (bottom) during a wrestling match in the snow at the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Female walrus Polosa and her 4-week-old calf are pictured in Hagenbecks zoo in Hamburg, Germany, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
A western lowland gorilla baby named Mjukuu rides on the back of its mother Mbeli in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
A baby hippo swims under the water near its mother Maruska in their enclosure at Prague Zoo, Czech Republic, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny
A one-and-a-half-month-old baby elephant stands close to its mother as she lies down in Chitwan National Park in Chitwan, south of Kathmandu, Nepal December 30, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A lioness plays with her cub at the zoo in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A manatee calf nurses from its mother inside of the Three Sisters Springs in Crystal River, Florida January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
A newly born western lowland gorilla baby is held by its mother Frala in their enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, May 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Amur tiger Iris licks its 7-week-old cub during one of their first walks in an open-air cage at the Royev Ruchey zoo in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia September 29, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A joey looks out from its the pouch of its mother, Chuck the kangaroo, in her enclosure at a zoo in Barnaul, Siberia, Russia March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Andrei Kasprishin
A two-day-old wild sea otter pup and its mother sleep inside the Great Tide Pool at the Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
A 10-day-old male rhinoceros calf stands next to its mother Kumi in their enclosure at the zoo in Berlin, Germany October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Next Slideshows
Goodwood retro racing festival
Vintage motor enthusiasts celebrate the mid-20th century heyday of the racing circuit at the Goodwood Revival historic motor racing festival in Chichester,...
Eid al-Adha
Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends,...
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
New York's Caribbean street party
The J'Ouvert party is followed by the West Indian Day Parade, which attracts some one million people to the streets of New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.