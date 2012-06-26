Animals around the world

Four Paws activists carry one of the last three bears kept in captivity for a medical check in an animal shelter in Korabiewice, near Warsaw June 15, 2012. The Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation together with Viva (a local NGO) saved the last three privately kept bears in Poland. The three bears, originally abused for dog fights and circus performances, had been confiscated and brought to Korabiewice, where they have been living in tiny concrete cages and suffering massive behavioural disorders and serious health problems. In May 2012, the government of Poland banned the private keeping of dangerous wild animals. According to Four Paws head of bears competence center Carsten Hertwig, the organisation offered to help first with medical check and treatment. In cooperation with local authorities, Four Paws will transfer them to a new sanctuary in Poland. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout