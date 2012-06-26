Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 26, 2012 | 12:40pm EDT

Animals around the world

<p>An emu is pictured at its enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

An emu is pictured at its enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

An emu is pictured at its enclosure at the zoo in Duisburg, Germany, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
1 / 20
<p>Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, China, June 17, 2012. There were about 5000 ducks, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
2 / 20
<p>Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 20
<p>A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A worker shows newly-hatched baby crocodiles during a hatching inside a crocodile farm in Pasay city, metro Manila June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
4 / 20
<p>A hen warms her chicks in the rain on the outskirts of Bangkok June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

A hen warms her chicks in the rain on the outskirts of Bangkok June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A hen warms her chicks in the rain on the outskirts of Bangkok June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Cotton-top Tamarin monkey eats a slice of watermelon during a hot day at Biopark Zoo in Rome June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli</p>

A Cotton-top Tamarin monkey eats a slice of watermelon during a hot day at Biopark Zoo in Rome June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A Cotton-top Tamarin monkey eats a slice of watermelon during a hot day at Biopark Zoo in Rome June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Close
6 / 20
<p>A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province, Indonesia, June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was taken from its owner, a villager in Kartiasa in Sambas. Anyin will be admitted to the orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the International Animal Rescue (IAR) in Ketapang. REUTERS/Amelia William</p>

A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province, Indonesia, June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was...more

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A veterinarian checks on Anyin, a sick orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus), as it waits to be transported to a hospital, in Pontianak, west Kalimantan province, Indonesia, June 23, 2012. The orangutan was stricken with malaria, typhoid, and ulcers when it was taken from its owner, a villager in Kartiasa in Sambas. Anyin will be admitted to the orangutan rehabilitation centre run by the International Animal Rescue (IAR) in Ketapang. REUTERS/Amelia William

Close
7 / 20
<p>A girl plays with a kitten in her family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A girl plays with a kitten in her family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A girl plays with a kitten in her family's shelter at a school in the southern Yemeni port city of Aden June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Close
8 / 20
<p>A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A homeless man is pictured near a dog as he sits at the steps of a temple at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, near Kathmandu June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 20
<p>A cat sleeps besides a computer in front of Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in his studio in Beijing June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A cat sleeps besides a computer in front of Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in his studio in Beijing June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A cat sleeps besides a computer in front of Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei in his studio in Beijing June 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
10 / 20
<p>A camel wears a muzzle during preparations ahead of a camel race in Kassala state, east Sudan June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah</p>

A camel wears a muzzle during preparations ahead of a camel race in Kassala state, east Sudan June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A camel wears a muzzle during preparations ahead of a camel race in Kassala state, east Sudan June 13, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
11 / 20
<p>Four Paws activists carry one of the last three bears kept in captivity for a medical check in an animal shelter in Korabiewice, near Warsaw June 15, 2012. The Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation together with Viva (a local NGO) saved the last three privately kept bears in Poland. The three bears, originally abused for dog fights and circus performances, had been confiscated and brought to Korabiewice, where they have been living in tiny concrete cages and suffering massive behavioural disorders and serious health problems. In May 2012, the government of Poland banned the private keeping of dangerous wild animals. According to Four Paws head of bears competence center Carsten Hertwig, the organisation offered to help first with medical check and treatment. In cooperation with local authorities, Four Paws will transfer them to a new sanctuary in Poland. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout</p>

Four Paws activists carry one of the last three bears kept in captivity for a medical check in an animal shelter in Korabiewice, near Warsaw June 15, 2012. The Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation together with Viva (a local NGO) saved...more

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Four Paws activists carry one of the last three bears kept in captivity for a medical check in an animal shelter in Korabiewice, near Warsaw June 15, 2012. The Four Paws International Animal Welfare Foundation together with Viva (a local NGO) saved the last three privately kept bears in Poland. The three bears, originally abused for dog fights and circus performances, had been confiscated and brought to Korabiewice, where they have been living in tiny concrete cages and suffering massive behavioural disorders and serious health problems. In May 2012, the government of Poland banned the private keeping of dangerous wild animals. According to Four Paws head of bears competence center Carsten Hertwig, the organisation offered to help first with medical check and treatment. In cooperation with local authorities, Four Paws will transfer them to a new sanctuary in Poland. REUTERS/Mihai Vasile/Four Paws/Handout

Close
12 / 20
<p>The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", is pictured after leaving his paw prints in cement in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", is pictured after leaving his paw prints in cement in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

The dog Uggie, featured in the film "The Artist", is pictured after leaving his paw prints in cement in the forecourt of the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 25, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 20
<p>A pelican is seen at the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

A pelican is seen at the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A pelican is seen at the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon, June 26, 2012. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Close
14 / 20
<p>A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in the western Indian state of Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in the western Indian state of Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A boy sits on a buffalo as he cools off in a pond during a hot summer day at Jetapura village in the western Indian state of Gujarat June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
15 / 20
<p>Tuluba, a young elephant, receives a shower at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer</p>

Tuluba, a young elephant, receives a shower at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Tuluba, a young elephant, receives a shower at Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna June 21, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Close
16 / 20
<p>Tanda, a white rhinoceros, grazes with her one-day old calf at the Ramat Gan safari near Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner</p>

Tanda, a white rhinoceros, grazes with her one-day old calf at the Ramat Gan safari near Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Tanda, a white rhinoceros, grazes with her one-day old calf at the Ramat Gan safari near Tel Aviv June 16, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Close
17 / 20
<p>Visitors watch a beluga whale as it plays with a ball in its enclosure at the Beijing Aquarium June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Visitors watch a beluga whale as it plays with a ball in its enclosure at the Beijing Aquarium June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Visitors watch a beluga whale as it plays with a ball in its enclosure at the Beijing Aquarium June 21, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
18 / 20
<p>A zookeeper feeds a hippopotamus with forage wrapped in the shape of a rice dumpling (zongzi) to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a wildlife zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A zookeeper feeds a hippopotamus with forage wrapped in the shape of a rice dumpling (zongzi) to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a wildlife zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

A zookeeper feeds a hippopotamus with forage wrapped in the shape of a rice dumpling (zongzi) to celebrate the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival at a wildlife zoo in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, June 21, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
19 / 20
<p>Sweden's Joel Sjoholm (R) and his caddy gesture towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Sweden's Joel Sjoholm (R) and his caddy gesture towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Tuesday, June 26, 2012

Sweden's Joel Sjoholm (R) and his caddy gesture towards a family of swans during the final of the International Golf Open in Pulheim near Cologne June 24, 2012. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Big Ben's name change

Big Ben's name change

Next Slideshows

Big Ben's name change

Big Ben's name change

Britain's landmark Big Ben clock tower will be renamed "Elizabeth Tower" to mark Queen Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne.

Jun 26 2012
World's ugliest dog contest

World's ugliest dog contest

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested, takes the top prize.

Jun 25 2012
Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

The 2012 Super Show in Shanghai drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners to race against each other.

Jun 25 2012
Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Fast, smart and dangerous, the wild boar was once the most prized hunter's catch in ancient Greece.

Jun 22 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast