Animals around the world
Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. Cole takes the kid goats which are a by product of the dairy industry and farms them for their meat, which has become...more
Charlie Cole tends to one of his Cabrito goats on Broughgammon Farm near the town of Ballycastle in northern Ireland April 30, 2013. Cole takes the kid goats which are a by product of the dairy industry and farms them for their meat, which has become more popular after the recent horsemeat scandals. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A cow drinks water on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, some 59 km (37 miles) north of the capital Managua April 26, 2013. A large area of the dam has been dry since last February, as most of its water have been used by rice farmers for their...more
A cow drinks water on cracked ground at the Las Canoas dam, some 59 km (37 miles) north of the capital Managua April 26, 2013. A large area of the dam has been dry since last February, as most of its water have been used by rice farmers for their crops, affecting around hundreds of peasants living in the area, according to local media. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A dog yawns as it looks at people passing by at a street in central Madrid April 30, 2013. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds two turkeys on a street in Guatemala City, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A man holds two turkeys on a street in Guatemala City, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A breeder, whose business has been affected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, walks his ducks along a road in Changzhou county, Shandong province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A breeder, whose business has been affected by the H7N9 bird flu virus, walks his ducks along a road in Changzhou county, Shandong province, China, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Freshly shorn alpacas are pictured on a meadow in the village of Winklarn near Regensburg, Germany, April 22, 2013. The alpacas are always shorn in spring, to make the animals more comfortable for the summer months and to collect the expensive and...more
Freshly shorn alpacas are pictured on a meadow in the village of Winklarn near Regensburg, Germany, April 22, 2013. The alpacas are always shorn in spring, to make the animals more comfortable for the summer months and to collect the expensive and well known alpaca wool. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Four-year-old bengal tiger "Mulan Jamila" plays with keeper Soleh at Al Khaffah Islamic school in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province March 19, 2013. The tiger, a gift from a friend, is kept as a pet at the school under a government permit,...more
Four-year-old bengal tiger "Mulan Jamila" plays with keeper Soleh at Al Khaffah Islamic school in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province March 19, 2013. The tiger, a gift from a friend, is kept as a pet at the school under a government permit, according to the school. Soleh has fed the tiger 5 kg (11 lbs) of meat per day since the animal was three months old. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
A customer examines a pigeon with a magnifier at a pigeon market in Chongqing municipality, China, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A customer examines a pigeon with a magnifier at a pigeon market in Chongqing municipality, China, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
A man kisses his camels in front of tourists at the Giza Pyramids plateau as he awaits for them to take a ride, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A man kisses his camels in front of tourists at the Giza Pyramids plateau as he awaits for them to take a ride, March 17, 2013. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, nurses as its mother looks on at the LEO Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut April 2, 2013. The calf of this endangered subspecies was born on March 22 at the private preserve and...more
A female Rothschild giraffe, named Sandy Hope, nurses as its mother looks on at the LEO Zoological Conservation Center in Greenwich, Connecticut April 2, 2013. The calf of this endangered subspecies was born on March 22 at the private preserve and breeding ground for wild animals. The giraffe was named Sandy Hope in remembrance of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that took the lives of 20 students and six staff members. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. An influential academic paper which made the case for austerity, is thought to be flawed. The paper, called 'Growth in a Time of Debt' by Harvard...more
A dog wrapped in a jacket, belonging to a street artist, sits on a pavement in London April 22, 2013. An influential academic paper which made the case for austerity, is thought to be flawed. The paper, called 'Growth in a Time of Debt' by Harvard professors, Carmen Reinhart and Ken Rogoff, has data missing, according to Universtiy of Massachusetts student, Thomas Herndon. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Potbellied pig "Baby Banks" demonstrates how to use a pet oxygen mask in San Diego, California April 25, 2013. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Thursday accepted a donation of 60 pet oxygen mask kits from Debra Jo Chiapuzio of the Emma Zen...more
Potbellied pig "Baby Banks" demonstrates how to use a pet oxygen mask in San Diego, California April 25, 2013. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department on Thursday accepted a donation of 60 pet oxygen mask kits from Debra Jo Chiapuzio of the Emma Zen Foundation. The non-profit Emma Zen Foundation focuses on pet safety and raises funds for pet oxygen masks, which are then donated to fire departments, according to their website. The masks are specially designed to fit muzzles and snouts of a wide range of household pets. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the...more
A newly hatched Griffon Vulture chick lies next to its egg at the Jerusalem Biblical Zoo April 24, 2013. The egg, which was collected in southern Israel, was kept in an incubator until it hatched at the zoo, as part of an initiative to raise the number of endangered bird species in the region. A pair of "foster parent" vultures will shortly take over rearing the chick at the Ramat Gan Safari Park near Tel Aviv. Ornithologists estimate there are about a hundred such birds left in Israel. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Goldeneye runs on the surface of a river near the remote village of Sosnovy Bor, some 320 km (200 miles) north of Minsk, Belarus, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A Goldeneye runs on the surface of a river near the remote village of Sosnovy Bor, some 320 km (200 miles) north of Minsk, Belarus, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A keeper helps an orphaned elephant which stumbled in the mud at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery within Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 21, 2013. The orphanage cares for baby elephants and sometimes baby rhinos...more
A keeper helps an orphaned elephant which stumbled in the mud at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust Nursery within Nairobi National Park, near Kenya's capital Nairobi April 21, 2013. The orphanage cares for baby elephants and sometimes baby rhinos which have been orphaned by poachers, or lost or abandoned for natural reasons. The orphaned elephants raised by the Trust are returned to join the elephant population in Tsavo National Park when they mature between eight to ten years old. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A pig is seen in a damaged pigsty at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A pig is seen in a damaged pigsty at a village on the second day after an earthquake hit Longmen township of Lushan county, Sichuan province, China, April 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A farmer holds a kid goat as he walks past a burning trash container near a banner which reads, "A just price for a just revenue" during a demonstration in Lyon, April 12, 2013. Several hundred French farmers brought tractors and livestock animals to...more
A farmer holds a kid goat as he walks past a burning trash container near a banner which reads, "A just price for a just revenue" during a demonstration in Lyon, April 12, 2013. Several hundred French farmers brought tractors and livestock animals to the southeastern city of Lyon on Friday as part of nationwide protests calling for better prices from supermarkets to offset rising production costs. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11,...more
A student protester (rear) takes cover from a jet of water released by a riot police vehicle as a dog jumps during a rally in which demonstrators demanded that the government make changes to the public state education system, in Santiago April 11, 2013. Chilean students and their supporters took back to the streets in a massive demonstration in demands of free and quality education for all. Thousands of people, led by both secondary and university student organizations, marched through downtown streets in the capital city as they continue to demand an educational overhaul in the latest student demonstration since the movement began in 2011. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fox is pictured in front of the Reichstag building before German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at the Chancellery in Berlin, April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A nun sits at a colonnade in St Peter's Square at the Vatican March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A Sphinx cat called Fay plays in the arms of jury member Ad de Bruijn of the Netherlands during the Sofisticat feline show in Bucharest April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Sphinx cat called Fay plays in the arms of jury member Ad de Bruijn of the Netherlands during the Sofisticat feline show in Bucharest April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
A Persian cat is pictured during the international "Pet Expo" show in Riga, Latvia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Persian cat is pictured during the international "Pet Expo" show in Riga, Latvia, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
An Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, is held up after being caught in a desert near Tabuk April 19, 2013. The lizards, which are considered a delicacy in some parts of the Middle East, are caught in the spring season using hooks and...more
An Uromastyx lizard, also known as a dabb lizard, is held up after being caught in a desert near Tabuk April 19, 2013. The lizards, which are considered a delicacy in some parts of the Middle East, are caught in the spring season using hooks and sniffer dogs as well as bare hands. The lizards can be grilled or eaten raw, and according to popular belief, their blood is used to strengthen the body and treat diseases. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A rescued California sea lion pup looks through a fence at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California, March 13, 2013. The center has been overwhelmed by the number of severely malnourished and dehydrated pups coming to shore along...more
A rescued California sea lion pup looks through a fence at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, California, March 13, 2013. The center has been overwhelmed by the number of severely malnourished and dehydrated pups coming to shore along the Orange County coastline. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A visitor to Stanley Park rides his bike along with his dog on Earth Day in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A visitor to Stanley Park rides his bike along with his dog on Earth Day in Vancouver, British Columbia April 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
Next Slideshows
Rebuilding Breezy Point
Six months after Superstorm Sandy's destruction, the Breezy Point section of Queens, New York, continues to rebuild.
England's Goth festival
Around ten thousand people converge in Whitby, England for the Goth festival's 19th year.
Second Chance for jailed women
The Second Chance Women's Re-entry Court in Los Angeles offers a cost-saving alternative to prison for women who plead guilty to non-violent crimes and...
Living without sight
Inside an Arkansas center focused on teaching life skills to the visually impaired.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.