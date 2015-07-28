Animals crossing
A female boar and her piglets cross a street during the night in Gdynia, Poland early July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Farmers herd a flock of ducks along a street towards a pond as residents drive next to them in Taizhou, Zhejiang province, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A cow crosses a road leading to the banks of the Ganges river, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Egyptian Goose uses a pedestrian crossing through a busy traffic junction in central Cape Town September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A llama crosses a road near the salt flat Tolillar, Salta Province, October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
A squirrel passes a road block nearby Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California September 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A snake crosses the Capricorn Highway which is under floodwaters 6km south of Rockhampton January 3, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Camels cross a road as rebel fighters drive back on their vehicles from the frontline between Ajdabiyah and Benghazi April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A farmer stops the traffic so his gaggle of geese can cross the road to get to their night time enclosure, in the western town of Duisburg December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Southern Sudanese men cross a street with cattle during sunset in Juba, January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A hen and her chicks cross a street in the Malaysian village of Lui Barat November 9, 2005. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A white rhino and its baby cross a road on the drying shores of Lake Nakuru in Kenya's Rift Valley, December 18, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
A coastal brown bear walks down a road in the rain next to the Chilkoot River near Haines, Alaska October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Bob Strong
A herd of ostriches runs on a street after breaking out of their enclosure outside Oudtshoorn, east of Cape Town January 7, 2008. REUTERS/Alex Grimm
A motorcyclist stops as a herd of sheep cross a road in Gonghe County in west China's Qinghai province July 25, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A wild turkey crosses the road in the Parker National Wildlife Refuge on Plum Island in Newbury, Massachusetts November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A row of camels cross a track of the Qinghai-Tibet Railway in Delingha County, China June 15, 2006. REUTERS/Joe Chan
U.S. troops pass a large iguana on a road outside Camp America, which houses guards for detainees at the U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba July 30, 2004. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A giraffe walks across a paved road at the Nairobi National Park in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya
