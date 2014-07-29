Animals of the Amazon
A Brown Capuchin monkey is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Giant Otter is seen in a lagoon at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
The Alto Madre de Dios river, part of the Manu Biosphere Reserve, is seen from Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Yellow-spotted Amazon River turtles are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A tourist guide searches for monkeys at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Hoatzins are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Jaguar is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A boat navigates through the Manu river at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Waxy Monkey Leaf frog is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A rubber tree is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An adult and a young Capybaras are seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Blue-crowned Motmot is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A White Cayman is seen at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A small cascade is seen at the Manu Biosphere Reserve Cloud Forest in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Aguaje camp, a scientific and touristic lodge, is seen during nigth at the Manu National Park in Peru's southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
