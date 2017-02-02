Animals starve in Mosul's decimated zoo
A lion in its cage looks at a dead lioness in a grave at Mosul's zoo, Iraq. A bear paces around a filthy cage next to a starving lion, the only two animals left in Mosul's zoo. At the edge of their tiny enclosures lies a lioness dead from...more
A starving lion is seen in its cage at Mosul's zoo. There used to be four lions. When the first two died, the surviving lions ate their remains amid the chaos. Like much of the city, the once-peaceful animal park has been destroyed by months of...more
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. When the military advanced into Mosul, Nour Park, which had been home to a range of animals from monkeys to horses, was transformed into an Islamic State staging ground for attacks on Iraqi...more
Mortar shells left behind by Islamic State militants are seen in a freezer at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A volunteer feeds a lion at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. "When the battle intensified, it was impossible for the guard and animal handler to reach them," said the zoo owner, who gave his name only as Abu Omar. Neighbors had been feeding the animals, but...more
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. Saif al-Bassef, a volunteer sent by the Kurdistan Organisation for Animal Rights, brought the first substantial food for a month. "It's shameful to watch the animals struggle, they need help....more
A cage which was hit by shell, allowing monkeys to escape, is seen at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. A shell hit one of the cages and the monkeys escaped, causing havoc for nearby residents. "The monkeys were jumping on the houses, scaring the children...more
A child shows his hand bit by monkey at Mosul's zoo. Another resident showed Reuters his son's hand, red and scarred from a monkey scratch when he was attacked by one three weeks ago. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children play at Nour Park Mosul's zoo. The park, which also features colorful children's rides, sits in the eastern half of the city that has recently been retaken by Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. People living around the park told Reuters they had been bringing their left-over food to the animals. But it was nowhere near enough in a city where human beings can barely survive, let alone zoo...more
A cage of an animal is seen at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A man stands next to a hole by mortar shell at Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Children look at a bear at Nour Park in Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
People play in Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A sign reads "Nour Park" in Arabic at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A bear is seen in the cage of Nour Park at Mosul's zoo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Next Slideshows
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Australia and America
A look back at the close ties between traditional allies Australia and the United States.
Protesters force UC Berkeley to cancel far-right speaker
Hundreds of protesters at the University of California at Berkeley smashed windows, set fires and clashed with police, forcing the school to cancel an...
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.