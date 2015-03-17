Edition:
Animals with prosthetics

An eight-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, China March 16, 2015. The cat lost the use of its rear legs after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last November. It has since undergone four major surgeries which included removing parts of its organs, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily

An eight-month-old cat walks with the help of a prosthetic two-wheel device, at a veterinary hospital in Chongqing municipality, China March 16, 2015. The cat lost the use of its rear legs after falling from the ninth to fifth floor of a building last November. It has since undergone four major surgeries which included removing parts of its organs, local media reported. REUTERS/China Daily
Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Naki'o, a mixed-breed dog with four prosthetic devices, goes for a run in Colorado Springs April 12, 2013. Naki'o lost all four feet to frostbite when he was abandoned as a puppy in a foreclosed home. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret, Israel April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center missing both limbs on the left side of its body, but the artificial fin, designed by an industrial design student, Shlomi Gez, was attached to Hofesh's back, offering stability and a more permanent solution to its disability. Hofesh will not be released back into the wild as he cannot survive if something were to happen to the fin. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Hofesh, an injured male green sea turtle, swims in a pool after an artificial fin was attached to his back at the Israel Sea Turtle Rescue Center, in Michmoret, Israel April 9, 2014. The turtle was brought to the center missing both limbs on the left side of its body, but the artificial fin, designed by an industrial design student, Shlomi Gez, was attached to Hofesh's back, offering stability and a more permanent solution to its disability. Hofesh will not be released back into the wild as he cannot survive if something were to happen to the fin. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
The piglet known as Chris P. Bacon examines its new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. REUTERS/Scott Audette

The piglet known as Chris P. Bacon examines its new wheelchair on the office floor of veterinarian and owner Len Lucerno in Clermont, Florida February 13, 2013. The piglet's hind legs are deformed and Dr. Lucero had fashioned a wheelchair out of K'nex toys to help the piglet walk. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Martin Kaufmann, owner and founder of animal prosthetics maker OrthoPets, looks over a former stray dog named Snow, which had to have a right foot amputated to prepare for its artificial leg and foot in Denver February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Martin Kaufmann, owner and founder of animal prosthetics maker OrthoPets, looks over a former stray dog named Snow, which had to have a right foot amputated to prepare for its artificial leg and foot in Denver February 20, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A veterinarian places Tzvika, an injured female turtle, on a carpet at the Wildlife Hospital in the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel January 5, 2011. About two months ago Tzvika was run over by a lawn mower, suffering severe damage to its shell and a spinal injury that affected its ability to use her rear limbs. The wheels, attached by veterinarians at the Safari, elevate the turtle to keep the shell from being worn down and enable it to walk. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A veterinarian places Tzvika, an injured female turtle, on a carpet at the Wildlife Hospital in the Ramat Gan Safari near Tel Aviv, Israel January 5, 2011. About two months ago Tzvika was run over by a lawn mower, suffering severe damage to its shell and a spinal injury that affected its ability to use her rear limbs. The wheels, attached by veterinarians at the Safari, elevate the turtle to keep the shell from being worn down and enable it to walk. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Three-years-old dog Hope uses a wheelchair to run next to its owner Regine Grosinger in Vienna September 3, 2014. Hope was found with cut-off back legs in the countryside and brought to an animal asylum when it was four-month-old. Grosinger took the dog home two months later and had a wheelchair manufactured for it. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Three-years-old dog Hope uses a wheelchair to run next to its owner Regine Grosinger in Vienna September 3, 2014. Hope was found with cut-off back legs in the countryside and brought to an animal asylum when it was four-month-old. Grosinger took the dog home two months later and had a wheelchair manufactured for it. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A female elephant named Motala walks on her newly attached prosthetic leg at the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province, Thailand August 16, 2009. Motala's front left leg was maimed after it stepped on a landmine at the Myanmar-Thai border 10 years ago. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku

A female elephant named Motala walks on her newly attached prosthetic leg at the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province, Thailand August 16, 2009. Motala's front left leg was maimed after it stepped on a landmine at the Myanmar-Thai border 10 years ago. REUTERS/Phichaiyong Mayerku
A stray dog from an area hit by an earthquake tries to walk with a home-made walker at a shelter for homeless dogs and cats in Shuangliu County, Sichuan province, China June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

A stray dog from an area hit by an earthquake tries to walk with a home-made walker at a shelter for homeless dogs and cats in Shuangliu County, Sichuan province, China June 29, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Yorkshire Terrier named Hope shows off her uni-wheel attached to a doggie vest in Longmont, Colorado April 21, 2013. Hope is missing one limb and is able to walk with the wheel attachment. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A dog named Pay de Limon (Lemon Pay) is seen fitted with two front prosthetic legs at the Milagros Caninos rescue shelter in Mexico City August 29, 2012. Members of a drug gang in the Mexican state of Zacatecas chopped off Limon's paws to practice cutting fingers off kidnapped people, according to Milagros Caninos founder Patricia Ruiz. Fresnillo residents found Limon in a dumpster bleeding and legless. After administering first aid procedures, they managed to take him to Milagros Caninos, an association that rehabilitates dogs that have suffered extreme abuse. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

A dog named Pay de Limon (Lemon Pay) is seen fitted with two front prosthetic legs at the Milagros Caninos rescue shelter in Mexico City August 29, 2012. Members of a drug gang in the Mexican state of Zacatecas chopped off Limon's paws to practice cutting fingers off kidnapped people, according to Milagros Caninos founder Patricia Ruiz. Fresnillo residents found Limon in a dumpster bleeding and legless. After administering first aid procedures, they managed to take him to Milagros Caninos, an association that rehabilitates dogs that have suffered extreme abuse. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A disabled dog named Christmas stands during a charity event in Minsk, Belarus August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

A disabled dog named Christmas stands during a charity event in Minsk, Belarus August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using its artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of its tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can swim faster and jump higher using the artificial rubber tail, which is believed to be the world's first artificial fin for a dolphin, an aquarium official said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Fuji, a female bottlenose dolphin, swims using its artificial tail at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium in Motobu town, on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa July 8, 2007. Fuji, which lost 75 percent of its tail due to an unknown disease in 2002, can swim faster and jump higher using the artificial rubber tail, which is believed to be the world's first artificial fin for a dolphin, an aquarium official said. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in Tel Aviv, Israel February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hoppa, a four-year-old mixed breed dog born without front legs, uses a prosthetic device to walk outside in Tel Aviv, Israel February 28, 2010. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Ciuchcia (Steam train engine), a four-month-old dog, chases a cat in a courtyard after being helped onto a specially made wheelchair at Schronisko, a shelter for homeless animals, near Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland August 26, 2011. Ciuchcia's rear legs were paralyzed after it was physically abused and abandoned with its two siblings on a train track. The dog survived despite being run over by a number of trains, according to the staff at the animal shelter, who found Ciuchcia on July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews

Ciuchcia (Steam train engine), a four-month-old dog, chases a cat in a courtyard after being helped onto a specially made wheelchair at Schronisko, a shelter for homeless animals, near Piotrkow Trybunalski, Poland August 26, 2011. Ciuchcia's rear legs were paralyzed after it was physically abused and abandoned with its two siblings on a train track. The dog survived despite being run over by a number of trains, according to the staff at the animal shelter, who found Ciuchcia on July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
An Indian horse nicknamed "Macho", fitted with an artificial leg, enjoys a meal in Bombay, India June 26, 2003. Doctors amputated the horse's front right leg and gave it a plaster of Paris prosthetic after an animal welfare group found it on a highway bleeding from a leg wound. REUTERS/Roy Madhur

An Indian horse nicknamed "Macho", fitted with an artificial leg, enjoys a meal in Bombay, India June 26, 2003. Doctors amputated the horse's front right leg and gave it a plaster of Paris prosthetic after an animal welfare group found it on a highway bleeding from a leg wound. REUTERS/Roy Madhur
A seven-year-old cat named Cici, disabled after a traffic accident, walks with a device in Izmir, Turkey December 29, 2002. REUTERS

A seven-year-old cat named Cici, disabled after a traffic accident, walks with a device in Izmir, Turkey December 29, 2002. REUTERS
French bulldog Billy runs with its owner while wearing a medical roll car from 'Rehatechnik fuer Tiere' (medical engineering for animals) in Witten, Germany November 9, 2012. Four-year old Billy's hind legs have been paralyzed since birth. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

French bulldog Billy runs with its owner while wearing a medical roll car from 'Rehatechnik fuer Tiere' (medical engineering for animals) in Witten, Germany November 9, 2012. Four-year old Billy's hind legs have been paralyzed since birth. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
