Ann and Mitt
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann after she spoke at a campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills, September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann talk to reporters on his campaign plane before leaving Columbus, Ohio, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney meets his wife Ann Romney onstage after she addressed the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann sit in their hotel room while watching the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney serves chili to supporters with his wife Ann just before taking the stage to formally announce that he is entering the race for the 2012 Republican presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire, June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder more
Mitt Romney speaks to his wife Ann during a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Mitt Romney stands next to owner Linda Hundt and his wife Ann while Hundt explains where good fruit comes from in Michigan while at the Sweetie-licious Bakery Cafe in DeWitt, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney is interviewed on his campaign bus, as his wife Ann listens on, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann after his speech at a primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes, stands on a chair to introduce her husband at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa, December 29, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Supporters of Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for a campaign event at the Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth, Michigan, June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney arrives to congratulate his wife Ann after she addressed the second session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Mitt Romney speaks outside K's Hamburger Shop while standing on a flatbed truck parked next to a 1961 Rambler classic car in Troy, Ohio, June 17, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann enter a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann during a campaign stop at Larkin's Sawmill in Greenville, South Carolina, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann walk across the tarmac to greet Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and his wife Ann wave to the crowd at the end of a campaign rally in Nashua, New Hampshire, September 7, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
