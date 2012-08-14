Edition:
Ann Romney fashion

<p>Ann Romney introduces her husband, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, at a campaign rally in Las Vegas February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

<p>Ann Romney attends the equestrian dressage individual grand prix special at the London 2012 Olympic Games in Greenwich Park August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings</p>

<p>Ann Romney speaks at the 38th annual Conservative Political Action Conference meeting at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann visit the monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw, July 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann, walk barefoot in the sand towards Lake Michigan at Holland State Park in Michigan June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing</p>

<p>Mitt Romney smiles as his wife Ann Romney speaks during a campaign event at the Exhibit Edge building in Chantilly, Virginia May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers</p>

<p>Mitt Romney (R) and his wife Ann (2nd R) wave to supporters together with his running mate Paul Ryan (2nd L) and Ryan's wife Janna during a campaign event in Ashland, Virginia August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Mitt Romney (R) reacts to his wife Ann's (2nd R) comment to supporters during Puerto Rico's pro-statehood New Progressive Party's (NPP) "Get-out-the-vote" rally in front of the Capitol in Old San Juan March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ana Martinez</p>

<p>Mitt Romney steps aboard his chartered aircraft with his wife Ann in Tel Aviv, July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann arrive for his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012.REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>Mitt Romney waves with his wife Ann at his "Super Tuesday" primary election night rally in Boston, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Ann Romney greets audience members at a campaign stop at Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney shakes hands with supporters as his wife Ann waves after he spoke at his New Hampshire primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann react to people in the crowd after the conclusion of the Republican presidential candidates debate in Concord, New Hampshire, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and wife Ann (R) listen as he is introduced at a campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa January 3, 2012, on the day of the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

