Another Confederate statue removed
A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Da Truth Brass Band shows up to support a construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Protesters demonstrate as a crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Tony Coleman takes his two-year-old son, T.J. Coleman, to see the removal of a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Protesters yell as a crew works to remove the monument. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
Sidney Bechet Blanchard and her father, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, live stream as the crew works. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber
