Pictures | Wed May 17, 2017 | 8:30am EDT

Another Confederate statue removed

A construction crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park in New Orleans, Louisiana. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Da Truth Brass Band shows up to support a construction crew working to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T Beauregard in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Protesters demonstrate as a crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Tony Coleman takes his two-year-old son, T.J. Coleman, to see the removal of a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Matthew Moore, who supports taking down Confederate monuments, came to watch. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Protesters yell as a crew works to remove the monument. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
A crew works to remove a monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Sidney Bechet Blanchard and her father, jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, live stream as the crew works. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
The monument of Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard during removal in New Orleans. REUTERS/Cheryl Gerber

Reuters / Wednesday, May 17, 2017
