Another Jewish cemetery vandalized
A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently...more
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam
