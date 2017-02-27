Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 27, 2017 | 1:10pm EST

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

A headstone, pushed off its base by vandals, lays on the ground near a smashed tomb in the Mount Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. About 100 headstones were knocked over, police said, in an incident that apparently took place after dark on February 25. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
View of headstones on the ground at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Judy Pogachefsky looks at headstones pushed off their bases in Philadelphia. Pogachefsky's grandparents are buried in the cemetery and she was trying to locate their grave. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A headstone lays on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
Headstones lay on the ground after vandals pushed them off their bases in the Mount Carmel Cemetery in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
A visitor to the Mount Carmel Cemetery makes a video recording of the headstones laying on the ground in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2017
The apparent vandalism came about a week after about 170 headstones were damaged at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, a suburb of St Louis, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
An American flag still stands next to one of over 170 toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Spencer Pensoneau, Ron Klump and Philip Weiss (L-R), of Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company, work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A visitor checks on her family's plot at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A crew from Weiss and Rosenbloom Monument company work to right toppled Jewish headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A row of toppled headstones at Chesed Shel Emeth in University City, Missouri. REUTERS/Tom Gannam

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
