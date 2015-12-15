Another Srebrenica mass grave unearthed
Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015....more
International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) forensic experts search for human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
A woman from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15,...more
Raza Graljevic from Srebrenica cries during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December...more
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncover human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
A forensic expert of the International Commission On Missing Persons (ICMP) searches for body remains during the exhumation of a mass grave, believed to be the victims of a massacre during the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in Kozluk village, Bosnia and...more
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
Women from Srebrenica cry as they watch the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15,...more
A forensic expert from the International Commission on Missing Persons uncovers human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
Flags are seen on the ground as forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons carry out the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk,...more
Forensic experts from the International Commission on Missing Persons stand near human remains during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the...more
Women from Srebrenica cry during the exhumation of a mass grave believed to hold the bodies of massacre victims from the 1992-1995 war in Bosnia, in the village of Kozluk, near the eastern town of Zvornik, Bosnia and Herzegovina, December 15, 2015....more
