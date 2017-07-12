Edition:
Antarctica's fragile ice

An oblique view of a massive rift in the Antarctic Peninsula's Larsen C ice shelf last year. One of the biggest icebergs on record has broken away from Antarctica, creating an extra hazard for ships around the continent as it breaks up. Courtesy John Sonntag/NASA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
Adelie penguins stand atop a block of melting ice on a rocky shoreline at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
The B-31 Iceberg is seen after separating from a rift in Antarctica's Pine Island Glacier in November 2013. NASA Earth Observatory/Holli Riebeek/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2014
Melting ice shows through at a cliff face at Landsend, on the coast of Cape Denison in Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
Glaciers of Livingston Island are pictured in the Antarctica continent. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Tuesday, November 25, 2008
Adelie penguins stand atop ice near the French station at Dumont d�Urville in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
A glaciologist with the British Antarctic Survey installs a pole into the Wilkins Ice Shelf as part of a satellite monitoring system. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Monday, January 19, 2009
General view of the Taylor Glacier near McMurdo Station. REUTERS/Mark Ralston/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay, in East Antarctica. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2013
A satellite view of Antarctica. REUTERS/NASA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 15, 2013
Ice melt shows through at a cliff face at Landsend on the coast of Cape Denison. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Monday, December 14, 2009
A Weddell seal lies atop ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Penguins can be seen walking across ice at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
Icebergs grind against the shallows off the Rothera base, run by the British Antarctic Survey, on the Antarctic Peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
A mountain is reflected in a bay that used to be covered by the Sheldon glacier on the Antarctic peninsula. REUTERS/Alister Doyle

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, seen in 2014. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Monday, May 12, 2014
A pair of Adelie penguins are pictured at Cape Denison, Commonwealth Bay. REUTERS/Pauline Askin

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
