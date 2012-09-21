Edition:
Anti-American rage

A protester holds a stick as he shouts anti-American slogans in front of a burning cinema during an anti-U.S. protest rally to mark the "Day of Love" in Peshawar September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Riot policemen stand in line blocking a road leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A Palestinian demonstrator holds a Koran during a protest after Friday prayers near the Dome of the Rock (rear) on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar...more

An Afghan protester steps on a U.S. flag during a demonstration in Kabul, September 21, 2012. Hundreds of Afghans protested against a U.S.-made film they say insults the Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan protesters set fire to a U.S. flag as they shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A burning U.S. flag is seen on the ground after it was set on fire by Bangladeshi Muslims during a protest in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Bangladeshi Muslims burn a picture of President Barack Obama during a protest in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Cindy Lee Garcia (L), an actress in the "Innocence of Muslims", an anti-Islam movie that has spawned violent protests across the Muslim world, and her lawyer M. Cris Armenta hold a news conference after a court hearing in Los Angeles, California...more

Protesters use sticks to smash the windscreen and windows of a car during an anti-America protest march in Islamabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter throws a teargas canister, which was earlier thrown by police, during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy in Islamabad September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Islami Jamiat Talaba, a student wing of Pakistan religious and political party Jamaat-e-Islami, burn a U.S. flag as they shout anti-American slogans during a protest in Lahore September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Riot policemen patrol outside the French embassy in Sanaa September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Afghan protesters shout and hold signs during a peaceful demonstration in Kabul September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Students from different institutions burn a flag representing the U.S. during an anti-U.S. rally in Peshawar on September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Palestinian youths throw stones towards Israeli border police (not seen) in the Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank near Jerusalem September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Muslim demonstrators protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Bangkok September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

A Muslim demonstrator holds up a sign during a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Bangkok September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Afghan security personnel carry bags belonging to foreign contractors at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Jordanian activists from the Al-Tahrir party hold flags and shout slogans against the U.S. in Amman, during a demonstration against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Tunisian riot policemen stand guard near the al-Fatah mosque in Tunis September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

An Indonesian Muslim protester throws a Molotov cocktail towards the police during a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Beawiharta

An Indonesian Muslim protester shouts slogans during a protest in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta September 17, 2012. Indonesia police used teargas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S....more

Muslim protesters clash with police in front of the U.S. embassy in Jakarta September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

An Afghan policeman points his rifle towards protesters in Kabul September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan protesters shout slogans during a demonstration in Kabul September 17, 2012. Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Afghan capital on Monday, setting fire to cars and shouting "death to America", the latest in demonstrations that...more

Mourners shout slogans as they carry the coffin of Mohammed al-Tuwaiti, a protester shot dead on Thursday as riot police dispersed protesters who stormed the U.S. embassy's compound in Sanaa, during his funeral September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled...more

Demonstrators carry a poster of Osama Bin Laden during a protest condemning a U.S. produced movie insulting Islam's Prophet Mohammad in Tahrir Square September 14, 2012. The poster reads: "May God have mercy on the soul of Sheikh Osama Bin Laden....more

Protesters set fire to trees in the U.S. Embassy compound during a demonstration in front of the U.S. Embassy in Tunis September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Sudanese demonstrators attack the U.S. embassy in Khartoum September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Free Syrian Army holds a green flag reading: "There is no God but Allah and Mohammad is the Prophet" during a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and against a U.S.-made film insulting the Prophet Mohammad in Binsh, near...more

A protester flashes the victory sign on a road leading to the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. Security forces in Yemen fired warning shots and used water cannons against hundreds of protesters near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa on Friday, a day...more

Muslim protesters try to break glass windows of a part of the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A protester receives medical attention in an ambulance during a demonstration at the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Afghan protesters burn a U.S. flag as they shout slogans during a demonstration in Jalalabad province September 14, 2012. Hundreds of Afghans protested against a movie they say insults Prophet Mohammad. REUTERS/Parwiz

Protesters help an injured man, who was hurt during clashes, along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. Egyptian protesters, angry at a film they say insults Prophet Mohammad, hurled stones on Friday at...more

Bangladeshi Muslims shout slogans during a protest in front of the National Mosque in Dhaka September 14, 2012. Around 10,000 Muslims from half a dozen Islamist groups staged a noisy protest in the capital Dhaka on Friday over the U.S. film said to...more

Police officers detain a protester outside the U.S. Consulate-general during a protest by Muslims against a film they consider blasphemous to Islam, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Babu

A protester shouts slogans as he stands on a burnt car during clashes with riot police along a road leading to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters carry an injured man that was hurt during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo, September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester stands in front of riot police as others set fire to police vehicles during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A Hardee's and a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) fast food outlet burns after protesters set the building on fire in Tripoli, northern Lebanon September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Ibrahim

A protester throws a tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police,and another throws a stone during clashes along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

A protester uses a slingshot to throw stones at riot police near the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A protester walks after he set fire to a police vehicle during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Protesters break the windows of the U.S. embassy in Sanaa September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A protester flashes victory signs during clashes with riot police along a road which leads to the U.S. embassy, near Tahrir Square in Cairo September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Bangladeshi Muslims burn a U.S. flag and shout slogans during a protest in front of a mosque in Dhaka September 13, 2012. About 1,000 Bangladeshi Islamists tried to march on the U.S. embassy in Dhaka on Thursday to protest against a U.S. film that is...more

A protester reacts as the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi is seen in flames during a protest by an armed group said to have been protesting a film being produced in the United States September 11, 2012. Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya,...more

Protesters destroy an American flag pulled down from the U.S. embassy in Cairo September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

