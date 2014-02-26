Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 25, 2014 | 10:10pm EST

Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

<p>An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele patrols in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
1 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
2 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
3 / 20
<p>An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun</p>

An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

An Anti-balaka soldier reacts in Ouengo district, 7th arrondissement in Bangui, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Close
4 / 20
<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
5 / 20
<p>An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

An anti-balaka fighter from the town of Bossembele uses a mobile phone while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
6 / 20
<p>A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete in his mouth at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
7 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele rest while on patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
8 / 20
<p>An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

An anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph on the outskirts of the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
9 / 20
<p>A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A fighter from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia holds a machete at his headquarters in northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
10 / 20
<p>A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'TURMOIL IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PENNEY TURMOIL'</p>

A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into...more

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A fighter from a militia known as anti-balaka wears charms for protection in Mbakate village, Central African Republic, November 25, 2013. The group say they are protecting their village from Seleka fighters. With the country slipping deeper into chaos, former colonial power France plans to boost its force there to around 1,000 troops to restore law and order until a much bigger African Union force fully deploys. The land-locked country has been gripped by violence since the mainly Muslim rebels, many of them fighters from neighbouring Sudan and Chad, seized power in the majority Christian country in March. Some 460,000 people - around a tenth of the population - have fled the sectarian violence their takeover ignited. Picture taken November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney (CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Tags: CIVIL UNREST SOCIETY POLITICS) ATTENTION EDITORS: PICTURE 23 OF 31 FOR PACKAGE 'TURMOIL IN CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC' TO FIND ALL IMAGES SEARCH 'PENNEY TURMOIL'

Close
11 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
12 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
13 / 20
<p>A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

A group of anti-balaka militiamen pose for a photograph on the outskirts of the Central African Republic capital Bangui January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
14 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
15 / 20
<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at the headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
16 / 20
<p>Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage</p>

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Anti-balaka fighters from the town of Bossembele patrol in the Boeing district of Bangui, Central African Republic, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Camille Lepage

Close
17 / 20
<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
18 / 20
<p>Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago</p>

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

Fighters from the Christian "anti-balaka" militia stand at their headquarters in the northern Bangui suburb of Boeing, an area near the Mpoko International Airport of Bangui February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
19 / 20
<p>An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Tuesday, February 25, 2014

An Anti-balaka militiaman poses for a photograph in the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Flowers in Kiev

Flowers in Kiev

Next Slideshows

Flowers in Kiev

Flowers in Kiev

Memorials for the protesters killed in Ukraine.

Feb 25 2014
What gets cut?

What gets cut?

What gets cut in the Pentagon's proposed military budget, which would shrink spending to pre-World War Two levels.

Feb 25 2014
Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Inside Ukraine's former prosecutor general's house

Inside the house of Viktor Pshonka, the former Ukraine prosecutor general.

Feb 25 2014
Unusual eats

Unusual eats

A look at meals considered delicacies to some and questionable to others.

Feb 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast