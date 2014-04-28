Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 28, 2014 | 2:04pm EDT

Anti-cartel vigilantes

<p>Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
1 / 30
<p>Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
2 / 30
<p>Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
3 / 30
<p>Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
4 / 30
<p>A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
5 / 30
<p>A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
6 / 30
<p>Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
7 / 30
<p>Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
8 / 30
<p>Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in...more

Monday, April 28, 2014

Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
9 / 30
<p>A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
10 / 30
<p>Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
11 / 30
<p>A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
12 / 30
<p>Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
13 / 30
<p>A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard...more

Monday, April 28, 2014

A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
14 / 30
<p>A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
15 / 30
<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
16 / 30
<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
17 / 30
<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
18 / 30
<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
19 / 30
<p>A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Monday, April 28, 2014

A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Close
20 / 30
<p>A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
21 / 30
<p>A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
22 / 30
<p>Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
23 / 30
<p>A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, April 28, 2014

A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
24 / 30
<p>Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
25 / 30
<p>Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
26 / 30
<p>Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
27 / 30
<p>A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega</p>

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Monday, April 28, 2014

A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega

Close
28 / 30
<p>Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, April 28, 2014

Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
29 / 30
<p>Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, April 28, 2014

Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Remembering the Holocaust

Remembering the Holocaust

Next Slideshows

Remembering the Holocaust

Remembering the Holocaust

Israel commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during World War Two.

Apr 28 2014
Spring in the city

Spring in the city

People in New York enjoy the outdoors with the arrival of warmer weather.

Apr 28 2014
Tiny dancers

Tiny dancers

The School of American Ballet holds auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on...

Apr 25 2014
Remembering the war dead

Remembering the war dead

Australia and New Zealand commemorate those who died in service on ANZAC Day.

Apr 25 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast