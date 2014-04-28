Anti-cartel vigilantes
Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes and federal police officers cross a river on the outskirts of Arteaga, Mexico during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes travel in a convoy on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes are seen outside a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during their search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A vigilante uses a flashlight as he enters a cave on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A federal police officer crosses a river on the outskirts of Arteaga during a search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes stand on a stage in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Jose Manuel Mireles, coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, gestures as he addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in...more
Police officers stand guard as a woman embraces a girl as Jose Manuel Mireles (not pictured), coordinator of the vigilante groups of the state of Michoacan, addresses residents on the vigilantes' search for Knights Templar leader Servando Gomez, in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A convoy of vigilantes drives through Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes eat at a Chinese eatery in Arteaga April 26, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A man gestures during a march by members of the community police, or vigilantes, of Michoacan state to commemorate the first anniversary of their founding in Tepalcatepec February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Students release balloons during a march commemorating the first anniversary of the foundation of the community police, or vigilantes, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard...more
A priest stands while leaders of the community police, or vigilantes, speak before a march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A member of the community police, or vigilantes, march to commemorate the first anniversary of their foundation, in Felipe Carrillo Puerto city (or popularly known as La Ruana) February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, pose for a photo in a house under construction that they use as a safe house at the periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vigilante, or member of the community police, holds a gun as he rides in a vehicle through the streets of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, rest inside a barricade at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vigilante, or member of the community police, arrests a suspect in Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A weapon with a yellow ribbon is seen on the floor of a house under construction that vigilantes, or members of the community police, use as safehouse at a periphery of Apatzingan, in Michoacan state, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A vigilante, or member of the community police, receives a bullet cartridge while participating in a program to register his weapons as the community forms a rural police in Paracuaro in Michoacan state, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A vigilante points a gun to his head as he talks while members of the community police stand near him before entering the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Periban, in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes, or members of the community police, run on a street during their entry from Periban to the village of Los Reyes de Salgado in Michoacan state January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A federal police stands guard on the second floor of a town house in Apatzingan, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vigilante "El Love" leaves an almost empty walk-in closet in the house of a top leader of the Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templar, in Nueva Italia January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes stand at a checkpoint in Mugica near Apatzingan January 14, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Vigilantes stand guard after hearing rumors on a possible ambush in Tierra Caliente January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
A looter carries boxes of beer as Corona truck burns in a road block allegedly set up by followers of the Knights Templar cartel in Tierra Caliente, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Alan Ortega
Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Bodyguards of Jose Manuel Mireles, head of Michoacan state's community police or vigilantes, play pool in Zicuiran December 30, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Vigilantes gather after taking the town of Churumuco December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Holocaust
Israel commemorates the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust during World War Two.
Spring in the city
People in New York enjoy the outdoors with the arrival of warmer weather.
Tiny dancers
The School of American Ballet holds auditions for over 600 beginner ballet students, who will be selected to fill the 120 spots available to study the dance on...
Remembering the war dead
Australia and New Zealand commemorate those who died in service on ANZAC Day.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.