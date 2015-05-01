Anti-Expo protests in Milan
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology will cheer up a gloomy national mood and fears that it will...more
A man tries to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen help their colleague caught on fire after being hit by a molotov bomb during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, Italy, May 1, 2015. Italy opens the Milan Expo on Friday, torn between hopes that the showcase of global culture and technology...more
Clothes used by protesters are seen left on the ground during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw bottles and flares during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The South Korea pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Bank Cariparma is seen destroyed by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Policemen fire tear gas during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Protesters run past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
The pavilion "Zero" is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man rides a bicycle in front of a burning office during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A protester holds a flare during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Protesters throw objects during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Italian anti-riot policemen run during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A woman stands in the Great Britain pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A protester throws a bottle during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen past a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
The pavilion of United Arab Emirates is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Italian anti-riot policemen run in front of a burning car during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
The Great Britain pavilion is seen at Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
A man is helped to save his car set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Cars are set on fire by protesters during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Protesters are seen during a rally against Expo 2015 in Milan, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Next Slideshows
Chile volcano erupts
Volcano Calbuco continues to erupt, coating nearby towns and forcing the cancellation of flights as far as Buenos Aires.
May Day clashes in Turkey
Istanbul goes into security lockdown as police attempt to stop May Day rallies at Taksim Square.
Aftermath in Nepal
Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.
Presidents behind bars
Former heads of state, from Mursi to Milosevic, have their day in court.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.