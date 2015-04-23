Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 23, 2015 | 12:57pm EDT

Anti-foreigner violence in South Africa

A fender (bottom L) is seen during a police search as local residents look at a police officer during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The raid was conducted to search for weapons as a wave of anti-immigrant violence has so far claimed seven lives in troubled spots in Durban and Johannesburg. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Police search local residents during a raid on a hostel in Johannesburg's Alexandra township, April 23, 2015. The government announced the deployment of defence forces into the cities, where the violence started three weeks ago, to stem the unrest. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A woman collects water at a refugee centre in Primrose near Johannesburg, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A Zimbabwean man sits behind razor wire surrounding a tented refugee centre in Primrose near Johannesburg, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
Foreign men stand in a queue to register with immigration officials at a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Isipingo south of Durban, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, April 22, 2015
A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A local man gestures with a stick outside a hostel during the anti-immigrant violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A police officer takes aim as they search a hostel in Actonville,east of Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A local gestures as he holds a stick and a shield outside a hostel during anti-immigrant related violence in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
An African immigrant runs as a police officer holds a gun to disperse them in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreigners from Malawi leave on a bus home from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
Foreigners from Zimbabwe carry their bags before boarding a bus home, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
A foreign man bathes on a sports field adjacent to a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Foreign national immigrants displaced by anti-foreigner violence arrive at a temporary refugee camp in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A child from Zimbabwe waits for a bus to depart for Harare, from a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Sunday, April 19, 2015
Foreign men queue to board queue for water in a camp for those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
Demonstrator holds a placard outside a court in Johannesburg's Alexandra township as four men appeared in court for the killing of a Mozambican man, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Tuesday, April 21, 2015
An African immigrant holds a machete before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. The foreigners have complained about a lack of protection and some have started to arm themselves. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A police officer looks on as foreign nationals (not pictured) evacuate from a shop in Primrose outside Johannesburg, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
A foreign woman from Zimbabwe fetches dry clothes from the fence at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth, north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Zimbabweans hold a demonstration against the violence outside the South African Embassy in Harare, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Foreign children play at a camp set up to house those affected by anti-immigrant violence in Chatsworth north of Durban, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A group of foreign nationals threaten to defend themselves as police get between them and South Africans after a peace march in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
Police officers fire rubber bullets as they disperse African immigrants carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A foreign national, wearing a fleece jacket with the word "South Africa" on it, clears items from his shop for fear of attacks in Primrose outside Johannesburg April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
People participate in a peace march after anti-immigrant violence flared in Durban, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 16, 2015
African immigrants carry machetes before being dispersed by police officers in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A police officer runs while dispersing African immigrants who are carrying machetes in Johannesburg, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
A volunteer hands out food to foreign nationals who fled anti-immigrant violence, at a temporal refuge camp in Primrose, outside Johannesburg, April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Saturday, April 18, 2015
A foreign man feeds his young child in Isipingo, south of Durban, South Africa, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Foreign women from Mozambique groom themselves in a camp on a sports field in Chatsworth, south of Durban, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Children play amongst the remnants of a fridge in front of a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
Children look in a looted store which is owned by foreigners in KwaMashu, north of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A foreign woman and her child sit with their belongings in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
South African men run from police as rioting and looting was quelled during anti-foreigner violence in Durban, April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
Foreign children eat a meal provided by members of the community in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Monday, April 13, 2015
A foreign child plays in a tent on a sports field in Isipingo, south of Durban, April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
