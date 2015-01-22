Anti-Islam marches in Germany

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for...more

Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) take part in a demonstration march in Leipzig, January 21, 2015. The weekly PEGIDA demonstrations began last October as a local protest against the building of new shelters for refugees, and have been growing in size. Counter-marches have taken place across Germany, with far larger numbers, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has condemned the group in unusually strong language as racists "with hatred in their hearts." REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

