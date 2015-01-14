Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 14, 2015 | 3:50pm EST

Anti-Islam protests in Germany

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
1 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold flags during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) carry a French flag during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 15
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
4 / 15
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
5 / 15
A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
A German flag with black ribbon and text 'Je suis Charlie' is held by supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 15
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22,...more

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2014
Participants hold German national flags during a demonstration organised by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamisation of the West", outside Semperoper opera house in Dresden December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
7 / 15
Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, December 08, 2014
Smoke cover German riot police near the venue of a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 15
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
9 / 15
Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Participants take part in a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 15
German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
German police officers stand guard as members of DUEGIDA, Duesseldorf's section of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) demonstrate in Duesseldorf, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
11 / 15
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Supporters of anti-immigration movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA) hold German flags and a portrait depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a demonstration in Dresden January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 15
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Members of KOEGIDA, Cologne's anti-immigration movement affiliated with Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), protest during a demonstration against Islamisation in Cologne, January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
13 / 15
Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, January 05, 2015
Participants of a grass-roots anti-Muslim movement hold German flags during a demonstration in Berlin January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
14 / 15
Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Participants hold up their mobile phones during a demonstration called by anti-immigration group PEGIDA, a German abbreviation for "Patriotic Europeans against the Islamization of the West", in Dresden December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Syria's refugees in the cold

Syria's refugees in the cold

Next Slideshows

Syria's refugees in the cold

Syria's refugees in the cold

At least six displaced Syrian children have died due to severe cold weather in the Middle East.

Jan 14 2015
Rage over missing students

Rage over missing students

Vigils and protests continue over last year's kidnapping and apparent killing of 43 student-teachers in Mexico.

Jan 14 2015
Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis visits Asia

Pope Francis tours Sri Lanka and the Philippines on a week-long tour.

Jan 14 2015
Detroit Auto Show

Detroit Auto Show

The latest models at the North American International Auto Show.

Jan 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast