Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
A police water cannon disperses demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators attend to a fellow protester during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run from tear gas during clashes with security forces at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuelan national guard fire tear gas towards demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators carry a fellow protester injured during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Venezuelan national guards are seen through a burning barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A general view shows an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators run from tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators are seen amidst tear gas fired by police during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela, April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator carries a tear gas canister during clashes with security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a stone at policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators set up a barricade during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police stand amidst tear gas during clashes with demonstrators at an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run from a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator clings to a police vehicle mounted with a water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a stone towards policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition leader Henrique Capriles raises his arms as he reacts after being exposed to tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand in front of a police water cannon during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator helps a fellow protester overcome by tear gas during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a tear gas canister back to policemen during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator holds up a black flag during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run away from tear gas fired by security forces during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators march during an opposition rally in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
