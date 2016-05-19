Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 18, 2016 | 9:20pm EDT

Anti-Maduro protests erupt in Venezuela

Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters shout as they burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
1 / 20
An opposition supporter gives a flower to a Venezuelan National guard, as he kneels during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition supporter gives a flower to a Venezuelan National guard, as he kneels during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
An opposition supporter gives a flower to a Venezuelan National guard, as he kneels during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
2 / 20
An opposition supporter run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An opposition supporter run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
An opposition supporter run away from tear gas during clashes with riot police in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
3 / 20
Opposition supporters burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Opposition supporters burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters burn tires during a protest to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
4 / 20
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas try to leave during a clash with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
6 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
An injured protester lies on the street as she is helped by others during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester lies on the street as she is helped by others during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
An injured protester lies on the street as she is helped by others during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
Riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Riot police officers fire tear gas during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
9 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 20
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
11 / 20
An injured protester (R) is helped by others to go out during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester (R) is helped by others to go out during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
An injured protester (R) is helped by others to go out during a rally demanding a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
Opposition supporters carrying Venezuelan flags take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters carrying Venezuelan flags take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters carrying Venezuelan flags take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 20
Riot police officers fire into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police officers fire into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Riot police officers fire into the air during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 20
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator on a motorcycle during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Riot police officers detain a demonstrator on a motorcycle during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Riot police officers detain a demonstrator on a motorcycle during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
16 / 20
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters take part in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
18 / 20
An opposition supporter clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro en Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro en Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
An opposition supporter clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro en Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 18, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

Next Slideshows

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's nuclear ambitions

A look at North Korea's firepower as it pursues its nuclear and ballistic missile program in defiance of the United States and its allies.

May 17 2016
The Zika effect

The Zika effect

Witnessing the fight against the Zika virus as its devastating effects are felt in Brazil.

May 17 2016
Famous Olympic drug scandals

Famous Olympic drug scandals

Some of the most famous Olympic athletes who were involved in drug scandals.

May 17 2016
Deadly day in Baghdad

Deadly day in Baghdad

At least 72 people were killed by three bombings, extending the deadliest spate of attacks in the Iraqi capital so far this year.

May 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast