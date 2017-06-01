Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators look on as motorcycles belonging to riot security forces are set on fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot security officer fires rubber bullets at demonstrators as they rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators build fire barricades while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator shows an wound caused by a rubber bullet during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A tyre on fire rolls past demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators stand on a truck while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An injured demonstrator is helped by paramedics during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator looks on as motorcycles belonging to riot security forces are set on fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators ride on a truck during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a home made shield with pictures of Venezuela's politicians and President Nicolas Maduro reassembling a shooting target while rallying in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces look through an air base fence damaged by demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Next Slideshows
Rohingya refugee camp in ruins after cyclone
Left drenched and near destitute by a cyclone that hit Bangladesh a day earlier, thousands of Rohingya refugees hunkered down in the ruins of their camps,...
Who will be America's next top speller?
Top spellers at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels
The occupation of Marawi city by the Maute, a group aligned with Islamic State, has become the biggest security challenge of Rodrigo Duterte's 11-month...
Surface of the sun
Images of the surface of our closest star.
MORE IN PICTURES
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.