Wed May 31, 2017

Anti-Maduro protests rage in Venezuela

Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators look on as motorcycles belonging to riot security forces are set on fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A riot security officer fires rubber bullets at demonstrators as they rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators build fire barricades while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A demonstrator shows an wound caused by a rubber bullet during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A tyre on fire rolls past demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators stand on a truck while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at the fence of an air base while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by paramedics during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A demonstrator looks on as motorcycles belonging to riot security forces are set on fire during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by others during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Demonstrators ride on a truck during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A demonstrator uses a home made shield with pictures of Venezuela's politicians and President Nicolas Maduro reassembling a shooting target while rallying in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot security forces during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Riot security forces look through an air base fence damaged by demonstrators rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 31, 2017
