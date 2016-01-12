Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 11, 2016 | 10:00pm EST

Anti-migrant protests in Germany

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9. 2016. Placard at left reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA (Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West) demand the resignation of German Chancellor Angela Merkel on a placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9. 2016. Placard at left reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
1 / 18
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds an anti-mosque placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds an anti-mosque placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds an anti-mosque placard during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
2 / 18
Riot police stand in front of supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a demonstration rally, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Riot police stand in front of supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a demonstration rally, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Riot police stand in front of supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a demonstration rally, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
3 / 18
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 18
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
5 / 18
A person holds a protest sign reading 'Lying politicians need lying press' prior to a demonstration by anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A person holds a protest sign reading 'Lying politicians need lying press' prior to a demonstration by anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A person holds a protest sign reading 'Lying politicians need lying press' prior to a demonstration by anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
6 / 18
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, hold a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, hold a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, hold a poster depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 18
Participants hold candles and a poster reading "Lepizig shows courage" during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants hold candles and a poster reading "Lepizig shows courage" during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), in Leipzig, Germany January 11,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Participants hold candles and a poster reading "Lepizig shows courage" during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement Patriotic Europeans Against the Islamisation of the West (PEGIDA), in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 18
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 18
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA carry various versions of the Imperial War Flag (Reichskriegsflagge) during a demonstration, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA carry various versions of the Imperial War Flag (Reichskriegsflagge) during a demonstration, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA carry various versions of the Imperial War Flag (Reichskriegsflagge) during a demonstration, in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 18
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'We are the people' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'We are the people' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'We are the people' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
11 / 18
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA takes part in a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Words read: 'PEGIDA. We are friendly'. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA takes part in a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Words read: 'PEGIDA. We are friendly'. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA takes part in a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Words read: 'PEGIDA. We are friendly'. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
Close
12 / 18
A supporter of the anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds up a sticker for a photo during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. The sticker reads, "Merkel must go!". Picture taken January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A supporter of the anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds up a sticker for a photo during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. The sticker reads, "Merkel must go!". Picture taken January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A supporter of the anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds up a sticker for a photo during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. The sticker reads, "Merkel must go!". Picture taken January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
13 / 18
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Participants hold candles during a protest against LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 18
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
Supporters of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA take part in in demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany, January 9, 2016. Placard reads 'Thank you Merkel and Co. Constitutional state K.O.' REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
15 / 18
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Police detain a supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA during a protest march in reaction to mass assaults on women on New Year's Eve, in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
16 / 18
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds a sign that reads, "Protect our girls and women and elderly people" during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds a sign that reads, "Protect our girls and women and elderly people" during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A supporter of anti-immigration right-wing movement PEGIDA holds a sign that reads, "Protect our girls and women and elderly people" during a demonstration rally in Cologne, Germany January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
17 / 18
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
Members of LEGIDA, the Leipzig arm of the anti-Islam movement PEGIDA, take part in a rally in Leipzig, Germany January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Inside El Chapo's safe house

Inside El Chapo's safe house

Next Slideshows

Inside El Chapo's safe house

Inside El Chapo's safe house

Where the world's most-wanted drug boss was captured.

Jan 11 2016
Militia standoff in Oregon

Militia standoff in Oregon

A group of self-styled militiamen take over a U.S. federal facility.

Jan 11 2016
Vacuum bomb aftermath in Syria

Vacuum bomb aftermath in Syria

At least 70 people are killed after activists claim four vacuum bombs were dropped by the Russian air force.

Jan 11 2016
Attacked Garissa University reopens

Attacked Garissa University reopens

Kenya's Garissa University campus reopened nine months after an attack by Somalia-based al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab Islamist militants.

Jan 11 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast