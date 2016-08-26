Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Next Slideshows
Rebels and residents flee besieged Damascus suburb
Besieged residents and rebels begin leaving the Damascus suburb of Daraya as an evacuation to end one of the longest stand-offs in Syria's five-year war began.
Amid the rubble of Amatrice
Hardly a single building was left unscathed in Amatrice, which was last year voted one of the most beautiful old towns in Italy and is famous for its local...
Turkish forces enter Syria
Syrian rebels backed by Turkish special forces, tanks and warplanes enter Jarablus, one of Islamic State's last strongholds on the Turkish-Syrian border.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.