Fri Aug 26, 2016

Anti-Mugabe protests turn violent

A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A vendor sells cigarettes before opposition party supporters clashed with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man runs from a water cannon as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A tyre burns as rocks litter the street as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A woman runs past teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A man carries a street sign as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26,2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
An opposition supporter faces police officers during a protest in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
People flee teargas as opposition party supporters clash with police in Harare, Zimbabwe, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
