Anti-Putin protests
Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow on Tuesday to protest against President Vladimir Putin, shrugging off his tough new tactics intended...more
Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians chanted "Russia will be free" in a march through Moscow on Tuesday to protest against President Vladimir Putin, shrugging off his tough new tactics intended to quash any challenge to his rule. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An anti-Putin symbol is seen on an activist's t-shirt during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Activists wave flags and shout slogans during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Opposition lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov takes part in an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march with flags and placards during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Participants attend an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Participants listen to opposition leaders speaking at an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A participant holds a t-shirt refering to Article 31 of the Russian constitution, which guarantees the right of assembly, during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A participant wears a badge (R) with a cancelled out image of President Vladimir Putin during an anti-government rally in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, June 12, 2012. The badge on the right reads, "I'm against". The badge on the left is the...more
Participants march with flags and placards during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian nationalists march through the crowd during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mikhail Voskresensky
A Russian policeman looks on during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An activist wearing a Soviet flag walks in the rain during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A participant takes part in an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Russian nationalists prepare to march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Activists hold a huge Russian Empire flag during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. Thousands of Russians said they would defy REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian nationalists march together after an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
