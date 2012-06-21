Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 21, 2012 | 10:10am EDT

Anti-Putin rockers behind bars

<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. Eight activists, who were later detained by police, staged a performance to protest against the policies conducted by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place), long before used for announcing Russian tsars' decrees and occasionally for carrying out public executions, in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. Eight activists, who were later detained by police, staged a performance to protest against the policies conducted by Prime Minister Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
1 / 30
<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place) in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place) in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' sing a song at the so-called Lobnoye Mesto (Forehead Place) in Red Square in Moscow January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
2 / 30
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for protesting against the detention of three of its members who burst into a cathedral and sang a protest song against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", gestures as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. Russian police hauled away 15 supporters of all-woman punk band pussy riot on Wednesday for protesting against the detention of three of its members who burst into a cathedral and sang a protest song against President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION CRIME LAW CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close
3 / 30
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
4 / 30
<p>Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Members of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stage a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
5 / 30
<p>A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stages a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. The banner reads "Freedom to protest". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stages a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' stages a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. The banner reads "Freedom to protest". REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
6 / 30
<p>A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' escapes after staging a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' escapes after staging a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A member of the Russian radical feminist group 'Pussy Riot' escapes after staging a performance to support detained opposition activists on a roof near the detention centre, which houses prominent opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Alexei Navalny, in Moscow December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
7 / 30
<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, waves as she is escorted to the court in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, waves as she is escorted to the court in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, waves as she is escorted to the court in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 30
<p>Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Maria Alyokhina, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, smiles as she sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 30
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, is being escorted during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, is being escorted during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, is being escorted during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 30
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, gestures behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, gestures behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of punk band Pussy Riot, gestures behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
11 / 30
<p>Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, a member of female punk band, "Pussy Riot", sits behind bars during a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
12 / 30
<p>A supporter of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot waves a flag during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A supporter of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot waves a flag during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A supporter of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot waves a flag during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
13 / 30
<p>A supporter of the detained members of Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot throws leaflets out of the balcony during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A supporter of the detained members of Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot throws leaflets out of the balcony during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A supporter of the detained members of Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot throws leaflets out of the balcony during a protest rally in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
14 / 30
<p>Supporters of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot", wait outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Supporters of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot", wait outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Supporters of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot", wait outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
15 / 30
<p>Russian police detain a supporter of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot" outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russian police detain a supporter of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot" outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Russian police detain a supporter of all-woman punk band, "Pussy Riot" outside a court hearing in Moscow June 20, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
16 / 30
<p>People write messages on a wall in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

People write messages on a wall in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

People write messages on a wall in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
17 / 30
<p>A woman writes a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 18, 2012. The message reads, "Freedom for Pussy Riot." REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

A woman writes a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 18, 2012. The message reads, "Freedom for Pussy Riot." REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A woman writes a message on a wall in support of detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 18, 2012. The message reads, "Freedom for Pussy Riot." REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
18 / 30
<p>A woman reads a leaflet during a protest rally in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

A woman reads a leaflet during a protest rally in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A woman reads a leaflet during a protest rally in support of the detained members of the Russian all-girl punk rock band Pussy Riot in Prague June 19, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
19 / 30
<p>Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. The placard reads "Freedom to Pussy Riot", referring to the three members of female punk band Pussy Riot, who were detained for an impromptu protest performance in Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov </p>

Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. The placard reads "Freedom to Pussy Riot", referring to the three members of female punk band Pussy Riot, who were detained for an impromptu protest performance in Moscow's...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Participants march during an anti-government protest in Moscow June 12, 2012. The placard reads "Freedom to Pussy Riot", referring to the three members of female punk band Pussy Riot, who were detained for an impromptu protest performance in Moscow's main Orthodox cathedral. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
20 / 30
<p>Militant Orthodox Christians attack an opposition supporter (front C) during a rally to support members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot and to protest against policies conducted by Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, outside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Militant Orthodox Christians attack an opposition supporter (front C) during a rally to support members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot and to protest against policies conducted by Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Militant Orthodox Christians attack an opposition supporter (front C) during a rally to support members of the Russian radical feminist group Pussy Riot and to protest against policies conducted by Russia's Prime Minister and President-elect Vladimir Putin, outside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow April 29, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
21 / 30
<p>Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was launched on May 15 to feed growing interest in the divisive religious figure who has embodied the church's thickening ties with newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin. Kirill and the church's profile have grown in Russia since female punk band Pussy Riot barged into Moscow's main cathedral Christ the Saviour and gave an impromptu protest performance, singing "Mother Mary, throw Putin out!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill...more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Attorney Mark Feygin points at a screen showing a video of the punk band Pussy Riot's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral during a news conference in Moscow June 5, 2012. A Facebook page dedicated to Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill was launched on May 15 to feed growing interest in the divisive religious figure who has embodied the church's thickening ties with newly inaugurated President Vladimir Putin. Kirill and the church's profile have grown in Russia since female punk band Pussy Riot barged into Moscow's main cathedral Christ the Saviour and gave an impromptu protest performance, singing "Mother Mary, throw Putin out!" REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
22 / 30
<p>A woman attends a news conference, conducted by attorneys of jailed punk band Pussy Riot members, with a video of the band's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral shown on the screen, in Moscow June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A woman attends a news conference, conducted by attorneys of jailed punk band Pussy Riot members, with a video of the band's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral shown on the screen, in Moscow June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov more

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A woman attends a news conference, conducted by attorneys of jailed punk band Pussy Riot members, with a video of the band's performance inside the Christ the Saviour Cathedral shown on the screen, in Moscow June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
23 / 30
<p>Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Police officers detain a supporter of punk band "Pussy Riot" in front of a court building in Moscow, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
24 / 30
<p>Police officers detain a supporter of punk band Pussy Riot in front of a court building in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Police officers detain a supporter of punk band Pussy Riot in front of a court building in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Police officers detain a supporter of punk band Pussy Riot in front of a court building in Moscow April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
25 / 30
<p>Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
26 / 30
<p>An Interior Ministry officer passes by a bus, before it departs for a city tour supporting the feminist punk group "Pussy Riot" in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

An Interior Ministry officer passes by a bus, before it departs for a city tour supporting the feminist punk group "Pussy Riot" in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

An Interior Ministry officer passes by a bus, before it departs for a city tour supporting the feminist punk group "Pussy Riot" in Moscow March 31, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
27 / 30
<p>Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Thursday, June 21, 2012

Police officers stand next to a protester during a demonstration in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside the Russian Embassy in Prague April 15, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Close
28 / 30
<p>A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
29 / 30
<p>A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. The placard reads, "Freedom for Tolokno." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. The placard reads, "Freedom for Tolokno." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Thursday, June 21, 2012

A lone picket stands during a protest in support of activists Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova outside a Moscow police headquarters March 8, 2012. The placard reads, "Freedom for Tolokno." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

Next Slideshows

Migrants in a Midwest town

Migrants in a Midwest town

A look at life in the Midwest town of Beardstown, Illinois as it deals with the challenges of immigration.

Jun 21 2012
Illegal in Israel

Illegal in Israel

About 60,000 Africans have crossed into Israel over its porous border with Egypt in recent years.

Jun 19 2012
Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

Fighting al-Qaeda in Yemen

On the frontlines as Yemen battles al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Jun 19 2012
Body parts murder case

Body parts murder case

Porn movie actor Luka Rocco Magnotta, accused of first-degree murder in connection with the killing, dismembering and cannibalizing of a Chinese student in...

Jun 19 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast