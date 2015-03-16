Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 16, 2015 | 8:05am EDT

Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices and corruption - and to call for the impeachment of leftist President Rousseff. The marches across the continent-sized country come as Brazil struggles to overcome economic and political malaise and pick up the pieces of a boom that crumbled once Rousseff took office in 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
1 / 20
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
2 / 20
A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 20
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
4 / 20
A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
5 / 20
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 20
An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
7 / 20
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
8 / 20
Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 20
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
10 / 20
A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
11 / 20
A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
12 / 20
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
13 / 20
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
14 / 20
Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson Alves

Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Close
15 / 20
Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the leader". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the leader". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
16 / 20
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
17 / 20
A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
18 / 20
A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 20
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Next Slideshows

Battle for Tikrit

Battle for Tikrit

Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.

Mar 13 2015
Life in the ruins

Life in the ruins

The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.

Mar 13 2015
Fleeing Islamic State

Fleeing Islamic State

More than two million people in Iraq have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.

Mar 13 2015
Manhunt in Ferguson

Manhunt in Ferguson

The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.

Mar 13 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast