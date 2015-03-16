Anti-Rousseff protests in Brazil
Demonstrators march in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. Over one million demonstrators marched in cities and towns across Brazil on Sunday to protest a sluggish economy, rising prices...more
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A demonstrator wearing a tie attends a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The tie (L) reads, "Corruption Enough" and the sticker reads, "Out Workers' Party (PT)". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator holds a ribbon reading "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Demonstrators gather during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner in yellow reads, "Petrobras scandal catches the thieves". REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An anti-government demonstrator reacts against a supporter of the Workers' Party (PT), during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A Brazilian Indian takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Residents protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, (C) poses for a picture before taking part in an anti-government protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff near Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A demonstrator chants slogans during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
A Brazilian flag hangs next to a demonstrator beating pots during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Joedson Alves
Demonstrators attend a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Manaus, Amazonas state March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Demonstrators hold placards against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against Rousseff in front of the Brazilian congress in Brasilia March 15, 2015. The sign (R) reads, "Out Dilma and take the PT (Workers' Party) ". REUTERS/Joedson...more
Demonstrators hold a banner with an image of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. The banner reads "We want the prison of the...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator holds a placard illuminated with the phrase "Out Dilma" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A demonstrator uses an ATM as a man draped in the Brazilian flag waits inside the Banco do Brasil after a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Former paratrooper of the Brazilian army, Marcelo Couto, waves a Brazilian flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Next Slideshows
Battle for Tikrit
Iraqi forces push into the city in their biggest offensive yet against Islamic State militants.
Life in the ruins
The battle for Debaltseve caught civilians in the crossfire on a scale not yet seen in Ukraine.
Fleeing Islamic State
More than two million people in Iraq have been displaced in the conflict against ISIS militants.
Manhunt in Ferguson
The shooting of two police officers sparks an intense manhunt in Ferguson.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.