Anti-Trump inauguration protests
Police officers move protestors away from a car that was set on fire during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
An activist demonstrating against President Trump is helped after being hit by pepper spray on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer falls to the ground as another shoots pepper spray at protesters demonstrating against President Trump. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators hold signs along the parade route. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Demonstrators link arms across the Golden Gate Bridge during a demonstration against the inauguration. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People march to The Trump Building at 40 Wall St. to protest against President Donald Trump in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Students carry a U.S. flag upside down at a walk-out in protest to President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Firefighters arrive as police stand guard in front of a limousine which was set ablaze during a protest on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A woman helps a protester after he was sprayed with pepper spray during protest near the inauguration in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A police officer stands near a car that was set on fire near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Activists race after being hit by a stun grenade while protesting against President-elect Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Protesters link arms to block an entry point prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters attack a man trying to pass at an entry point prior at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Protesters demonstrating against Donald Trump raise their hands as they are surrounded by police on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A police officer tries to tackle a protester demonstrating against Donald Trump on the sidelines of the inauguration. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester is assisted by police after being injured during protests near the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
U.S. citizens Tim Ortiz (L) and Donald Goertzen light candles while holding up placards during a protest ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, outside the Manila American Cemetery in Taguig city, Metro Manila, Philippines....more
Protesters chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration of Donald Trump in Washington. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
People hold signs at a protest against Donald Trump near Trump Tower in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Protesters block members of the press as they chain themselves to an entry point prior at the inauguration. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People rally against Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Demonstrators against Donald Trump burn a red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as they march through the streets of downtown Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Actor Robert De Niro speaks at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Police officers react as demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump knock a police motorcycle on its side outside the National Press Building while the Deploraball is underway in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Cher and actor Mark Ruffalo share the stage at a protest against President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A supporter of President-elect Donald Trump carries a flag bearing Trump's likeness into a march of protesters against Trump along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James...more
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
Demonstrators against President-elect Donald Trump march along the inaugural parade route outside the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump reacts during clashes with Trump supporters in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
A demonstrator against President-elect Donald Trump (R) clashes with a Trump supporter (L) in Washington. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
People rally against President-elect Donald Trump outside Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle in Manhattan, New York City. REUTERS/Stephen Yang
