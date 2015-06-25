Edition:
Anti-Uber protest stops France

French riot police push an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A policeman secures the traffic as taxi drivers, who are on strike, burn tyres to block the access to Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

French taxi drivers, who are on strike, demonstrate at Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French taxi drivers, who are on strike, face with French riot police during a demonstration at Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French riot police secure the Porte Maillot during a demonstration by French taxi drivers, who are on strike, to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. The slogan reads " Death to Uber". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French taxi drivers, who are on strike, block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Flight crew and passengers drag their suitcases as they make their way towards Orly airport as striking taxi drivers block access roads south of Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Taxi drivers on strike burn tyres during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Marseille, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French riot police stand next to an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Passengers drag their suitcases as they make their way towards Orly airport as striking taxi drivers block access roads south of Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Policemen stand on a road as taxi drivers on strike block the traffic during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Marseille, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

French taxi drivers, who are on strike, block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. The placards read "Uber go home". REUTERS/Charles Platiau

An overturned car is pictured as French taxi drivers, who are on strike, demonstrate at Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Passengers drag their suitcases past the taxi area in front of the Lyon Part Dieu train station as striking taxi drivers block access roads in Lyon, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

French riot police stand next to an overturned car as striking French taxi drivers demonstrate at the Porte Maillot to block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Taxi drivers, who are on strike, block the access of Nice International airport during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber in Nice, June 25, 2015. The slogan reads "Striking taxi". REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

