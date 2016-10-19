Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Policemen advance in formation during a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
A police officer tries to detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro...more
Demonstrators try to evade a water canon after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Various activists and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Pedestrians move away quickly as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members prepare tear gas to disperse various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of US troops in the Philippines in front of...more
Protesters try to trash a police mobile patrol vehicle as they join various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups in a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups run towards anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A medic applies first aid to a wounded demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro...more
Police shield the emblem of the U.S. Embassy after various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups deface it during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Policemen try to detain a protester after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila....more
Policemen detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo...more
Next Slideshows
The Obamas' last state dinner
The Obamas host the Italian prime minister in their last state dinner at the White House.
New life for Calais 'jungle' residents
Refugees are moved out of the Calais "jungle" as the French government proceeds with plans to demolish the ramshackle migrant camp.
Desperation in Haiti
Hurricane Matthew tore through Haiti killing about 1,000 people and leaving more than 1.4 million in need of humanitarian aid.
Vigil for Trinity Gay
Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay leads a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for his daughter Trinity.
MORE IN PICTURES
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq�s central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.