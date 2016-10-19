Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 19, 2016 | 12:35pm EDT

Anti-U.S. protest in Philippines

Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Policemen advance in formation during a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A police officer tries to detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Demonstrators try to evade a water canon after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Various activists and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Pedestrians move away quickly as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team members prepare tear gas to disperse various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of US troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Protesters try to trash a police mobile patrol vehicle as they join various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups in a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups run towards anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups clash with anti-riot policemen during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A medic applies first aid to a wounded demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Police shield the emblem of the U.S. Embassy after various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups deface it during a protest against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Policemen try to detain a protester after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Policemen detain a demonstrator after a violent dispersal of various activist and Indigenous People's (IP) groups protesting against the continuing presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines in front of the U.S. Embassy in metro Manila. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
The Obamas host the Italian prime minister in their last state dinner at the White House.

Oct 18 2016
Refugees are moved out of the Calais "jungle" as the French government proceeds with plans to demolish the ramshackle migrant camp.

Oct 18 2016
Hurricane Matthew tore through Haiti killing about 1,000 people and leaving more than 1.4 million in need of humanitarian aid.

Oct 18 2016
Olympic sprinter Tyson Gay leads a candlelight vigil at Lafayette High School for his daughter Trinity.

Oct 18 2016

