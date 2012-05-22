Anti-war clashes in Chicago
A police officer swings a baton at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police clash with protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator gestures during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester lies detained after clashing with police during the start of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police charge at protesters during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
U.S. war veterans raise their hands in solidarity after throwing their medals towards the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (R) walks past a TV screen broadcasting images of riot police clashing with protesters at the NATO Summit in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Police officers arrest a protester near the site of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
President Barack Obama (front L) and Secretary General of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen (front R) walk ahead of the other leaders as they arrive for a family photo at the NATO Summit meeting in Chicago, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A participant, with an anti-NATO badge, takes part in an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Police line up during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A police officer tries to grab a protester during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Darren Hauck
A demonstrator is taken away on a stretcher during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A woman asks for calm as she stands in front of a row of riot police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Members of the Black Bloc movement march during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Demonstrators clash with police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protesters hold placards in trees before a march during the NATO Summit in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Police officers stand guard before an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A Chicago police officer swings a baton at charging demonstrators during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters race to avoid being contained by police during street demonstrations ahead of the NATO Summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A demonstrator bleeds from his face after clashing with Chicago police during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator gestures during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A protester faces off with a Chicago police officer during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A demonstrator yells during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Demonstrators clash with law enforcement officers during a protest before the start of a NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Policemen clash with protesters in the streets during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
A police boat (R) races down the river during an anti-NATO protest march in downtown Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Protesters holding an American flag march over a bridge during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck
Protestors march towards the home of the mayor of Chicago one day before a NATO summit is set to begin, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A protester holds a "No NATO" sign in front of Chicago police officers guarding the house of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel during an anti-NATO protest march in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Military personnel keep watch over arrivals at O'Hare International Airport before the start of the NATO summit in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The northbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive are seen deserted over 1km from McCormick Place, the site of the 2012 NATO Summit, in Chicago May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Police officers watch as protesters rally during a demonstration leading up to the NATO Summit in Chicago May 18, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
