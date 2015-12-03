Edition:
Anti-war protests in London

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A police officer negotiates with an anti-war protestor who has crawled under a lorry outside of the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A demonstrator stands on a wall during a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Artist Kaya Mar displays his politically-themed paintings at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war activist and former British member of parliament George Galloway speaks at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Anti-war protesters demonstrate against proposals to bomb Syria outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors gesture after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill is seen beside anti-war protestors as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Demonstrators listen to speakers at a rally against taking military action against Islamic State in Syria, held outside Downing Street in London, November 28, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Police stand guard as anti-war protestors demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

An anti-war protester demonstrates outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

An anti-war protestor cries after the British parliament voted in favour of air strikes against militants in Syria, during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Anti-war protestors stop a taxi as they block the road during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, December 2, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

