Pictures | Tue Nov 11, 2014

APEC family album

APEC leaders attend a family photo shoot at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin helps put a blanket on Peng Liyuan, wife of China's President Xi Jinping, as Xi talks to President Obama during a lights and fireworks show.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A journalist in the APEC media center holds her smartphone up to a TV monitor to capture an image of President Obama being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past China's President Xi Jinping.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo drinks from a glass during a news conference.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Secretary of State John Kerry and President Obama look on.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama readies his shovel as he takes part in a tree planting.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
APEC leaders pose for a family photo. (Front row L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (Back row L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak, New Zealand's Prime Minister John Key.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together before dinner.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama speaks at the APEC leaders' meeting.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks at China's President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of APEC.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Staff and volunteers gesture as they pose for selfies after the end of an APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Performers dance with drums tied around their waists in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show to celebrate the APEC Leaders' Meeting.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to watch a fireworks show.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Fireworks explode to form the letters APEC above the National Stadium in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama waves after speaking at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (3rd L) walks on a carpet as she attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying walks past China's President Xi Jinping.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama waits in front of Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang before being greeted by China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured).

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Fireworks explode over a screen displaying the APEC logo on the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest".

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama (and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk ahead of other leaders as they arrive for the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan stands beside.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A screen displays the APEC logo on the National Stadium, or the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Staff members adjust chairs after Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they depart the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye pose for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan during the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival at Beijing National Aquatics Center for the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Fireworks explode over lighted trees following the welcome banquet.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama poses for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in front of Chinese and South Korean national flags.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks back as he and his wife Akie arrive at Beijing National Aquatics Center.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders during the APEC Summit family photo.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
President Obama speaks at the APEC CEO Summit.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
Laos' President Choummaly Sayasone (L), Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid (3rd L), his wife Rashida (2nd L), Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (2nd R), his wife Bolormaa Khajidsuren (R), China's President Xi Jinping (C) and his wife Peng Liyuan (3rd R) pose for pictures during the APEC Welcome Banquet.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near Air Force One as President Obama arrives in Beijing.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 11, 2014
