APEC family album
APEC leaders attend a family photo shoot at the International Convention Center at Yanqi Lake in Beijing.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin helps put a blanket on Peng Liyuan, wife of China's President Xi Jinping, as Xi talks to President Obama during a lights and fireworks show.
A journalist in the APEC media center holds her smartphone up to a TV monitor to capture an image of President Obama being greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
President Obama delivers remarks at the APEC leaders' meeting in Beijing.
President Obama talks to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
President Obama, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a plenary session.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin walks past China's President Xi Jinping.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo drinks from a glass during a news conference.
U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Secretary of State John Kerry and President Obama look on.
President Obama readies his shovel as he takes part in a tree planting.
APEC leaders pose for a family photo. (Front row L-R) U.S. President Barack Obama, China's President Xi Jinping and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (Back row L-R) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott,...more
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together before dinner.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin meets with Australia's Prime Minister Tony Abbott.
President Obama speaks at the APEC leaders' meeting.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks at China's President Xi Jinping during a welcoming ceremony.
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of APEC.
Staff and volunteers gesture as they pose for selfies after the end of an APEC CEO Summit.
Performers dance with drums tied around their waists in front of the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show to celebrate the APEC Leaders' Meeting.
President Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping prepare to watch a fireworks show.
Fireworks explode to form the letters APEC above the National Stadium in Beijing.
President Obama waves after speaking at the APEC CEO Summit.
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye (3rd L) walks on a carpet as she attends a meeting with China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People.
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying walks past China's President Xi Jinping.
President Obama waits in front of Vietnam's President Truong Tan Sang before being greeted by China's President Xi Jinping (not pictured).
Fireworks explode over a screen displaying the APEC logo on the National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest".
President Obama (and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk ahead of other leaders as they arrive for the APEC Summit family photo.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with China's President Xi Jinping as Xi's wife Peng Liyuan stands beside.
A screen displays the APEC logo on the National Stadium, or the "Bird's Nest", during a lights and fireworks show.
Staff members adjust chairs after Russia's President Vladimir Putin spoke at the APEC CEO Summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping talk as they depart the APEC Summit family photo.
South Korea's President Park Geun-hye pose for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan during the APEC Welcome Banquet.
President Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe upon arrival at Beijing National Aquatics Center for the APEC Welcome Banquet.
Fireworks explode over lighted trees following the welcome banquet.
President Obama poses for photographs with China's President Xi Jinping and Xi's wife Peng Liyuan.
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in front of Chinese and South Korean national flags.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks back as he and his wife Akie arrive at Beijing National Aquatics Center.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Obama stand with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders during the APEC Summit family photo.
President Obama speaks at the APEC CEO Summit.
Laos' President Choummaly Sayasone (L), Bangladesh's President Abdul Hamid (3rd L), his wife Rashida (2nd L), Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj (2nd R), his wife Bolormaa Khajidsuren (R), China's President Xi Jinping (C) and his wife Peng...more
A paramilitary policeman stands guard near Air Force One as President Obama arrives in Beijing.
Next Slideshows
The Cuban raft exodus
Cuba lifted restrictions on fleeing rafters in 1994. A look at those who made it to America and what they're doing now.
Snowfall in Minnesota
Winter comes early to the Land of Lakes.
Air strikes on Kobani
The U.S.-led strikes on Islamic State militants in the Syrian border town.
When the Berlin Wall fell
The scene in Berlin 25 years ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.