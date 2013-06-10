Edition:
Apple Developers Conference

<p>Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Newly updated Apple Macbook Air are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>New Apple iOS 7 features are displayed on screen during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook reacts on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Eddy Cue, Apple senior vice president of internet software and services, displays the new iTunes interface during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>A new Apple Mac Pro on display during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Craig Federighi, Apple Senior Vice President, Software Engineering, introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple's Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi introduces OS X Mavericks operating system during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook converse before the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore (L) and Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook (R) converse before Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. The man at centre is unidentified. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple's Senior Vice President Industrial Design Jonathan Ive (L) and Senior Vice President Software Engineering Craig Federighi mingle with attendees before the company's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook speaks on stage during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., introduces the new Mac Pro during Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook addresses the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook waves to the crowd during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2013 in San Francisco, California June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

