Pictures | Tue May 21, 2013 | 12:20pm EDT

Apple Inc.

<p>Employees and customers are seen at the official opening of the largest Apple shop in southern Europe, at Passeig de Gracia in Barcelona, July 28, 2012. The bottom image is a reflection on a glass surface. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

<p>Apple employees celebrate the iPhone 5 sales launch in San Francisco, California, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Noah Berger</p>

<p>Apple CEO Tim Cook waves to the audience during an Apple event in San Jose, California, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>A seat is pictured reserved for Apple executives as their CEO Tim Cook, CFO Peter Oppenheimer and head of tax operations Phillip Bullock are expected to appear before a Senate homeland security and governmental affairs investigations subcommittee hearing on offshore profit shifting and the U.S. tax code, on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

A seat is pictured reserved for Apple executives as their CEO Tim Cook, CFO Peter Oppenheimer and head of tax operations Phillip Bullock are expected to appear before a Senate homeland security and governmental affairs investigations subcommittee hearing on offshore profit shifting and the U.S. tax code, on Capitol Hill, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Men wearing cardboard hats, depicting Apple's new iPhone 5, pose for photos as they wait for the release of the phone near Apple Store Ginza in Tokyo, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

<p>Hans-Henrik Duessel from Svendborg, Denmark, displays his old Apple Macintosh Classic computer from 1990 beside his newly purchased Apple iPad after being among the first to purchase the new device during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in Hamburg, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius</p>

Hans-Henrik Duessel from Svendborg, Denmark, displays his old Apple Macintosh Classic computer from 1990 beside his newly purchased Apple iPad after being among the first to purchase the new device during an iPad launch event at the Apple retail store in Hamburg, May 28, 2010. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

<p>Luke Peters demonstrates Siri, an application which uses voice recognition and detection on the iPhone 4S, outside the Apple store in Covent Garden, London, October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

<p>Customer Han Ziwen holds up his iPads at an Apple flagship store in Beijing, September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

<p>Tributes to the late Steve Jobs are posted at an Apple reseller store in Kuala Lumpur, October 7, 2011. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad</p>

<p>An employee and a customer are seen from the exterior of a fake Apple Store in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 22, 2011. The fake Apple store in China, made famous by a blog that said even the staff working there didn't realize it was a bogus outlet, is probably the most audacious example to date of the risks Western companies face in the booming Chinese market. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

An employee and a customer are seen from the exterior of a fake Apple Store in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 22, 2011. The fake Apple store in China, made famous by a blog that said even the staff working there didn't realize it was a bogus...more

<p>A dismantled iPad in Melbourne, March 15, 2012. REUTERS/iFixit.com</p>

<p>A statuette of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in a shop window at a computer center in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl</p>

<p>Staff members react as the first customer enters a new Apple store during the official opening in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

<p>Attendees line up outside Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2012 in San Francisco, California June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

<p>Apple CEO Steve Jobs shows the new MacBook Air during the Macworld Convention and Expo in San Francisco, January 15, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

