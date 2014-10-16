Apple live event
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds a new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A new iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A new 27 inch iMac follownig the presentation. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Software developer Aidas Dailide shakes hands with Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Pay service. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Product Marketing speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Craig Federighi, Apple's Senior Vice President, Mac Software Engineering speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook stands in front of a screen displaying apps available for the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPad. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
