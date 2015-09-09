Apple special event
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the live photo capability for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook closes the presentation as an Apple Watch is shown in background during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPhone 6s release date during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about pricing for the entire iPhone line during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the features for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO TIm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, takes the stage to discuss Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the 4K video capability for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck...more
Chad Evans, senior vice president, Mobile Product Development at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, discsses the MLB app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro's pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Irene Walsh of 3D4Medical discusses software for the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Gilt Groupe CEO Michelle Peluso discusses her app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Jeff Williams Apple's senior vice president of Operations, speaks about the Hermes watchband for the Apple Watch, during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
A screen shows added information via the Siri app while using Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Attendees wait for the presentation to begin during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
One Republic performs "Counting Stars" during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
