Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Sep 9, 2015 | 4:00pm EDT

Apple special event

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the live photo capability for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the live photo capability for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the live photo capability for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
1 / 21
Apple CEO Tim Cook closes the presentation as an Apple Watch is shown in background during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook closes the presentation as an Apple Watch is shown in background during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook closes the presentation as an Apple Watch is shown in background during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
2 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPhone 6s release date during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPhone 6s release date during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPhone 6s release date during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
3 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about pricing for the entire iPhone line during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about pricing for the entire iPhone line during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about pricing for the entire iPhone line during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
4 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the features for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the features for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the features for new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
5 / 21
Apple CEO TIm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO TIm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO TIm Cook speaks about Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
6 / 21
Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, takes the stage to discuss Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, takes the stage to discuss Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Eddie Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Internet Software and Services, takes the stage to discuss Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
7 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the 4K video capability for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the 4K video capability for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck...more

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the 4K video capability for the new iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
8 / 21
Chad Evans, senior vice president, Mobile Product Development at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, discsses the MLB app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Chad Evans, senior vice president, Mobile Product Development at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, discsses the MLB app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Chad Evans, senior vice president, Mobile Product Development at Major League Baseball Advanced Media, discsses the MLB app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
9 / 21
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
10 / 21
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6sPlus during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
11 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro's pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro's pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro's pricing during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
12 / 21
Irene Walsh of 3D4Medical discusses software for the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Irene Walsh of 3D4Medical discusses software for the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Irene Walsh of 3D4Medical discusses software for the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
13 / 21
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Phil Schiller, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing at Apple Inc, speaks about the new iPad Pro during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
14 / 21
Gilt Groupe CEO Michelle Peluso discusses her app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Gilt Groupe CEO Michelle Peluso discusses her app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Gilt Groupe CEO Michelle Peluso discusses her app for Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
15 / 21
Jeff Williams Apple's senior vice president of Operations, speaks about the Hermes watchband for the Apple Watch, during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Jeff Williams Apple's senior vice president of Operations, speaks about the Hermes watchband for the Apple Watch, during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Jeff Williams Apple's senior vice president of Operations, speaks about the Hermes watchband for the Apple Watch, during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
16 / 21
A screen shows added information via the Siri app while using Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

A screen shows added information via the Siri app while using Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
A screen shows added information via the Siri app while using Apple TV during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
17 / 21
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses the Apple Watch during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
18 / 21
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Apple CEO Tim Cook takes the stage during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
19 / 21
Attendees wait for the presentation to begin during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Attendees wait for the presentation to begin during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
Attendees wait for the presentation to begin during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
20 / 21
One Republic performs "Counting Stars" during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

One Republic performs "Counting Stars" during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, September 09, 2015
One Republic performs "Counting Stars" during an Apple media event in San Francisco, California, September 9, 2015. Reuters/Beck Diefenbach
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Sporty seniors

Sporty seniors

Next Slideshows

Sporty seniors

Sporty seniors

About a thousand people over the age of 65 took part in a sports event organized by a nursing home in Tel Aviv.

Sep 09 2015
Catholic Underground, NY

Catholic Underground, NY

The Catholic Underground is a celebration of prayer and music run by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal in New York.

Sep 08 2015
Giant sinkholes

Giant sinkholes

Sinkholes can be deadly - swallowing residents and damaging infrastructure.

Sep 07 2015
San Ysidro, border town

San Ysidro, border town

Daily life in the border town of San Ysidro, California.

Sep 04 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast