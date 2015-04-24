Edition:
Apple Watch arrives

Customer Tomoyoshi Fujimura sets up his Apple Watch, which is to be paired with his iPhone, after buying it at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
Customers queue up at a store in Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Customer Hajime Shimada, wearing his newly purchased Apple Watch, reacts as he tries to use it in front of Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. Buyers can take the smart watch home from a handful of upscale boutiques and department stores, such as The Corner in Berlin, Maxfield in Los Angeles and Dover Street Market in Tokyo and London, which Apple courted to help position the watch as a fashion item. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A customers counts his money as he waits to buy the Apple Watch at a store in Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Customers queue up as they wait to buy the Apple Watch at a store in Berlin, Germany, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Customer Hajime Shimada uses his newly purchased Apple Watch in front of Dover Street Market Ginza in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
An customer is assisted in setting up his Apple Watch, which he had purchased online, at the company's flagship store in Sydney, Australia April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A customer opens the package containing his Apple Watch after buying it at a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Customers queue up at a store in Paris, France, April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Yuichiro Masui, the first customer to purchase an Apple Watch at an electronics store in Omotasando, poses with his watch in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
Customer Tomoyoshi Fujimura opens the packaging of his Apple Watch after buying it at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A woman wearing a mock-up of an Apple Watch stands in front of an Apple sign at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
A woman uses Apple Watch that is on display at an electronics store in Omotasando in Tokyo April 24, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Friday, April 24, 2015
