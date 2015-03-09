Apple Watch event
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Model Christy Turlington Burns speaks to Apple CEO Tim Cook about the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces the Apple Watch. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about Apple TV. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
HBO CEO Richard Plepler speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the company's computers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook's connection. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple's senior vice president of Operations Jeff Williams speaks about Apple's medical research kit. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cooke speaks about new iPhone features. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Phil Schiller, senior VP of worldwide marketing for Apple, speaks about Apple's new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Apple CEO Tim Cook shows the new MacBook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Next Slideshows
A child's communion dream
Every day in his hospital bedroom Rafael, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, practices the motions of Holy Communion, in the hope of one day raising his cup...
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Radioactive Fukushima
Many residents of Okuma, a village near the stricken Fukushima Daiichi plant, are angry about government plans to dump some 30 million tons of radioactive...
Selma 50 years after 'Bloody Sunday'
50 years ago on "Bloody Sunday," roughly 600 peaceful civil rights activists were attacked crossing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.