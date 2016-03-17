Edition:
Approaching Pluto

This NASA's photo of Pluto was made from four images from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) combined with color data from the Ralph instrument in this enhanced color global view released on July 24, 2015. The images, taken when the spacecraft was 280,000 miles (450,000 kilometers) away, show features as small as 1.4 miles (2.2 kilometers). REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Friday, July 24, 2015
Haze layers above the dwarf planet Pluto are seen in an undated image taken by the Ralph/Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera (MVIC) on NASA's New Horizons spacecraft and released March 17, 2016. About 20 haze layers are seen; the layers have been found to typically extend horizontally over hundreds of kilometers, but are not strictly parallel to the surface, according to a NASA news release. REUTERSNASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
The bladed terrain of Tartarus Dorsa on the dwarf planet Pluto is seen in an undated image from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
An enhanced color view showing Pluto's surface diversity is seen in a mosaic created by merging Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera color imagery with Long Range Reconnaissance Imager panchromatic imagery from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft. The most detailed look at Pluto's surface to date has revealed an unexpected range of mountains, glacial flows, smooth plains and other landscapes, according to studies released. REUTERS/NASA/New Horizons/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Pluto's icy cratered plains, including layering in the interior walls of many craters, are seen in this high-resolution image from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft released December 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
Blocks of Pluto's water-ice crust appear jammed together in the informally named al-Idrisi mountains in this high-resolution image from NASA's New Horizons spacecraft released December 4, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, December 05, 2015
A false color image of the planet Pluto using a technique called principal component analysis to highlight the color differences between Pluto's distinct regions is seen in this picture produced by New Horizons scientists released by NASA November 12, 2015. The image data were collected by the New Horizons' Ralph/MVIC color camera on July 14, 2015, from a range of 22,000 miles (35,000 kilometers). REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Pluto's haze layer shows its blue color in this picture taken by NASA's New Horizons Ralph/Multispectral Visible Imaging Camera released October 8, 2015. The high-altitude haze is thought to be similar in nature to that seen at Saturn's moon Titan, according to a NASA news release. This image was generated by software that combines information from blue, red and near-infrared images to replicate the color a human eye would perceive as closely as possible, NASA said. REUTERS/NASA/JHUAPL/SwRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, October 08, 2015
A new close-up image of a region near Pluto's equator reveals a range of youthful mountains rising as high as 11,000 feet (3,500 meters) above the surface of the icy body, in a picture released July 15, 2015. NASA's New Horizons spacecraft sailed past the tiny planet Pluto in the distant reaches of the solar system on Tuesday, capping a journey of 3 billion miles (4.88 billion km) that began nine and a half years ago. The spacecraft passed by the ice-and-rock planetoid and its entourage of five moons at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1149 GMT). The event culminated an initiative to survey the solar system that the space agency embarked upon more than 50 years ago. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Pluto nearly fills the frame in this image from the Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI) aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, taken on July 13, 2015, when the spacecraft was 476,000 miles (768,000 kilometers) from the surface and released on July 14, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/APL/SwRI/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Members of the New Horizons science team react to seeing the spacecraft's last and sharpest image of Pluto before closest approach later in the day at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
New details of Pluto's largest moon Charon are revealed in this image from New Horizons' Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI), taken late on July 13, 2015 from a distance of 289,000 miles (466,000 kilometers). New Horizons spent more than eight hours after its closest approach looking back at Pluto for a series of experiments to study the planet's atmosphere and photograph its night-side using light reflected off its primary moon Charon. REUTERS/NASA New Horizons/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Members of the New Horizons science team react to seeing the spacecraft's last and sharpest image of Pluto before closest approach later in the day at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA/Handout

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Pluto (R) and its moon Charon are pictured from about 6 million kilometers in this July 8, 2015 NASA handout photo from the New Horizons Long Range Reconnaissance Imager (LORRI). REUTERS/NASA-JHUAPL-SWRI/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Pluto and its largest moon, Charon, taken by the Ralph color imager aboard NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, April 9, 2015. It is the first color image ever made of the Pluto system by a spacecraft on approach, according to NASA. The image was made from a distance of about 71 million miles. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An artist's impression of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft encountering Pluto and its largest moon, Charon, July 2015. The first spacecraft to visit distant Pluto, a dwarf planet in the solar system's frozen backyard, is still three months away from a close encounter, but already in viewing range, newly released photos show. REUTERS/NASA/Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An artist's impression of NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, currently en route to Pluto, is shown in this handout image provided by NASA/JHUAPL. REUTERS/NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute/Handout

Reuters / Saturday, December 06, 2014
The most detailed view to date of the entire surface of the dwarf planet Pluto as constructed from multiple NASA Hubble Space Telescope photographs taken from 2002 to 2003 and released on February 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and M. Buie (Southwest Research Institute)/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2010
The Atlas V rocket with the New Horizons spacecraft blasts off from complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida January 19, 2006. Atlas V and New Horizons are on a mission to Pluto and its moon Charon. REUTERS/Rick Fowler

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
NASA's New Horizons spacecraft, to be launched toward the planet Pluto, is displayed at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida November 4, 2005. REUTERS/Charles W Luzier

Reuters / Saturday, April 01, 2006
Hubble Space Telescope images, taken by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, show Pluto, its large moon Charon, and the planet's two new putative satellites June 11, 2002. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2009
Pictures of the surface of the planet Pluto by NASA March 7, 1996. The pictures, taken from the Hubble Space Telescope with the European Space Agency's Faint Object Camera, were made in June and July of 1994 and show that Pluto is an unusually complex object with more large-scale contrast than any other planet except Earth. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
