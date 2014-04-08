Arctic IceBridge
Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will...more
Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will provide a yearly, multi-instrument look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice, according to NASA. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout
Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout
A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout
Next Slideshows
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
Cannabis collective
A look inside the La Brea Collective medical marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles.
The search for Flight 370
The multinational search for the missing Malaysia Airlines plane.
When politicians fight
Sometimes elected officials use fists to solve their differences.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.