Pictures | Tue Apr 8, 2014

Arctic IceBridge

<p>Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will provide a yearly, multi-instrument look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice, according to NASA. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Meltwater channels from the previous summer and the terminus of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

<p>Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014. REUTERS/NASA/Michael Studinger/Handout</p>

Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Eureka Sound on Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic is seen in a NASA Operation IceBridge survey picture taken March 25, 2014.

<p>A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

A view of the frozen fjord downstream of Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

<p>An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

An aerial view of the Nord Glacier in East Greenland is seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

<p>Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

Glaciers on Canada's Ellesmere Island are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 1, 2014.

<p>The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Michael Studinger/NASA/Handout</p>

The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

Tuesday, April 08, 2014

The lateral and terminal morains of two small receding glaciers flowing into Violingletscher (Violin Glacier) in East Greenland are seen during a NASA Operation IceBridge survey flight April 5, 2014.

